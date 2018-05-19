Read what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in their wedding vows

May 19, 2018, 8:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018.PlayDominic Lipinski/Reuters
WATCH Harry, Meghan exchange vows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a spectacular wedding today at St. George's Chapel.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

The couple recited the Church of England's modernized vows, which omitted the word "obey," during their wedding ceremony.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.AP
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

"I, Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to Gods' holy law, in the presence of God, I make this vow," Harry said.

Meghan said: "I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law in the presence of God, I make this vow."

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, omitted "obey" when she said her vows to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, in 1981.

Markle’s new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, also followed in Diana’s footsteps by omitting "obey" from her vows to Prince William during their 2011 wedding ceremony.

PHOTO: Duke and Duchess of Sussex
SLIDESHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Markle became a member of the Church of England after being baptized and confirmed in March by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get new royal titles from Queen Elizabeth

PHOTO: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/AP
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Markle wore a white wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, according to Kensington Palace.

Markle's new father-in-law, Prince Charles, walked Markle from the quire, the area of St. George’s Chapel where the clergy and choir sit, to Harry. The procession in the nave, the central part of the church, included the Dean of Windsor and Markle’s bridesmaids and page boys.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, May 19, 2018 where she stayed before Markles wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle.Tim Ireland/AP
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, May 19, 2018 where she stayed before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Comments