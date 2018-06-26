Fresh off of his team's first-ever Super Bowl victory, Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback Nick Foles is out with a new memoir.

Foles sustained an ACL injury late in the 2017 NFL season, causing many to believe it was over for the Eagles. Yet, led by Foles, the team went on to win their first-ever Super Bowl in February.

In his new book, out today, Foles gives fans an inside look at how he was able to overcome his injuries and other setbacks to become a Super Bowl champion.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

The quarterback shared a sneak peek of the memoir with "Good Morning America."

Excerpt from "Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds" by Nick Foles

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Everything in my life changed in the span of sixty seconds.

It was March 10, 2015, the official start of the NFL calendar. The 2014 season was already a distant memory, which was fine by me. After enjoying a record-setting second season with the Eagles in 2013, I had regressed some during my third season. My accuracy wasn’t as sharp, and my overall statistics were nowhere near my earlier Pro Bowl level. To make matters worse, I had suffered a broken collarbone in a week eight win over Houston and missed the rest of the season. Nevertheless, I was filled with excitement heading into 2015. Despite my statistical drop-off the year before, I had led the Eagles to a 6–2 record, and we had a solid core of players returning to a 10–6 team that had barely missed the playoffs. My collarbone had fully healed, and I was feeling better than ever. Hope abounded.

That morning I headed to Equinox, my off-season gym in Irvine, California, to play some basketball and work out. I had been a decent high school basketball player in Texas, and it was always nice to dust off those skills between NFL campaigns. I felt fluid and sharp as I played a little pickup and a couple of rounds of H-O-R-S-E with some gym buddies. Steph Curry’s roster spot was by no means in jeopardy, but I was nailing some pretty crazy half-court shots. Everything was clicking. Eventually, the weight room beckoned. The earbuds went in, the country music went on, and the volume went up. (You can take the country boy out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the country boy.)

I was in the middle of a set of leg presses when my phone rang. Typically I don’t answer my phone during workouts, but the caller ID read Chip Kelly, and when your head coach calls, you answer.

The regular season had been over for ten weeks. My last conversation with Chip had been our exit meeting in early January before I left for the off-season. I assumed he wanted to check on my collarbone and my overall progress—maybe even discuss his roster-building plans.

Boy, was I wrong.

The call started out benignly enough. “Hey, Chip. What’s up?”

“Hey, Nick. How are you feeling?”

“I feel great. I’m in the best shape of my life.” And I meant it. “I’m really excited about this season and this team.”

Chip told me he was happy to hear that, and then he talked a little about how the team was building for the future. Then, out of nowhere, came the fifty-foot swell.

“Nick, I’m actually calling to tell you that we’ve traded you to the St. Louis Rams for Sam Bradford. I wanted to be the one to let you know. Thanks for all you’ve done for this organization and for me personally. I wish you the best of luck.”

Chip’s tone was steady and measured—almost Belichickian—a stark contrast to what I was feeling. I stood up, faced the window, and blinked, unable to find words.

I’d loved playing in Chip’s rapid-fire offense. We had so many dynamic weapons on the team—Riley Cooper, Zach Ertz, Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews, LeSean McCoy, Darren Sproles. Besides, my wife, Tori, and I had quickly grown to love the city of Philadelphia, and we were excited about diving into community work there. We wanted to plant deep roots.

Now those dreams were being dashed in a matter of seconds. I was flabbergasted. What was I supposed to say? Like Barry Sanders in the open field, eloquent words escaped me.

“Well,” I stammered, “thanks for the call. Obviously, I want to be in Philly, but I understand.”

Did I?

With all the graciousness I could muster, I said, “I’m truly grateful for my time with the Eagles. I wish you the best.”

Chip informed me that I’d be getting a call from Rams head coach Jeff Fisher soon. Then we hung up.

I looked at my phone. The call had lasted exactly one minute. I stood frozen at the leg-press station, my body numb. Off-season trades are commonplace in the NFL, but you never think it’s going to be you.

What just happened?

One moment I was planning my future as the franchise quarterback for the Eagles. The next, my world was like a merry-go-round flying off its axis.

Sure enough, Jeff Fisher called a minute later to welcome me to the Rams. I tried to sound enthusiastic, but honestly I was faking it.

After we wrapped up the call, I ditched the rest of my workout. Whatever motivation I’d had that morning had evaporated. I called home and broke the news to Tori; then I called my dad.

The next day I flew to St. Louis to meet my new coaches, undergo a physical, and hold a press conference.

For the first time, I started to grasp a harsh reality: the NFL was a business, and I was an expendable commodity.

Everything I’d been working toward in Philadelphia had suddenly been stripped away.

None of this was part of my plan.