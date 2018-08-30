Mark Hamill loves his fans, but one "Star Wars" fan, in particular, earned the icon's respect and admiration for how he stood tall to bullies.

Aiden Vazquez, 10, of Desert Hot Springs, California, says he had his backpack taken, was punched in the face and ended up getting stitches above his right eye after other boys at his elementary school bullied and picked on the young boy, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

When the fifth-grader was asked by his mom why he didn't fight back, Vazquez said in an interview with another local station KMIR, "I got it from 'Star Wars,' it's not the Jedi way."

SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity. I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden- The Force will be with YOU... Always!!!

Hamill, who played the iconic Luke Skywalker in the popular film franchise, took to his Twitter on Wednesday and let his almost 3 million followers know about this brave young man.

Hamill is so impressed with the boy, he even says he's a "fan" of him, not the other way around.

"SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity," Hamill wrote. "I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden -- The Force will be with YOU... Always!!! Your fan, mh."

A call and email to Vazquez's mother for additional comment after Hamill's tweet was not immediately returned to ABC News.

The school district also had no comment on the bullying to KTRK because of confidentiality laws.