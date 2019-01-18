Ahead of Tuesday morning's big Oscars nominations reveal, the Academy just announced that actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani would be hosting next week's special.

The nominations will take place live Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Ross, known for her sense of humor, sent a light-hearted message to her co-host.

"Oh this is going to be exciting! @KumailN text me when u wake up so we can coordinate our looks. I’m thinking pj’s & glasses... my dressy ones! U? #OscarNoms," she tweeted Thursday.

You know Nanjiani also played along!

"GMA" will be streaming the nominations right here! The Academy will also be streaming them on YouTube.

Check back to Goodmorningamerica.com for all the big news early Tuesday morning and on Feb. 24 when the Oscars take place live from Hollywood! "GMA" will be covering the show from every angle, including the winners, the dresses, the best speeches and more!