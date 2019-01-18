Tracee Ellis Ross, Kumail Nanjiani to announce next week's 2019 Oscar nominations

Jan 18, 2019, 10:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at Equality Nows Annual Make Equality Reality Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Dec. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Play Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images
WATCH Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani to announce Oscar noms on 'GMA'

Ahead of Tuesday morning's big Oscars nominations reveal, the Academy just announced that actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani would be hosting next week's special.

The nominations will take place live Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Ross, known for her sense of humor, sent a light-hearted message to her co-host.

"Oh this is going to be exciting! @KumailN text me when u wake up so we can coordinate our looks. I’m thinking pj’s & glasses... my dressy ones! U? #OscarNoms," she tweeted Thursday.

You know Nanjiani also played along!

"GMA" will be streaming the nominations right here! The Academy will also be streaming them on YouTube.

Check back to Goodmorningamerica.com for all the big news early Tuesday morning and on Feb. 24 when the Oscars take place live from Hollywood! "GMA" will be covering the show from every angle, including the winners, the dresses, the best speeches and more!

