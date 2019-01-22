2019 Oscar nominations: 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead, 'Black Panther' also scores big

Jan 22, 2019, 8:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman engage in a fighting match in a scene from the "Black Panther," 2018.
WATCH 2019 Oscar nominations revealed

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in and as expected, films like "Roma," "The Favourite" and "A Star Is Born" all had huge mornings.

"Roma" and "The Favourite" lead the way with 10 nominations each. "Roma" earned nods for best actress, best supporting actress, best directing and best picture! "The Favourite" scored similar nods for Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and best picture.

PHOTO: Olivia Colman in the film, The Favourite.
Olivia Colman in the film, "The Favourite."

Bradley Cooper earned a nomination for best actor, while Lady Gaga got a nod for best actress from "A Star Is Born." The film also scored honors in original song for "Shallow." Some of the big surprises of the morning include "Black Panther" with seven nominations, including for best picture, making it the first superhero film to earn a nod.

Stars like Amy Adams, Regina King and Mahershala Ali were also nominated!

PHOTO: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from the movie, A Star is Born.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from the movie, "A Star is Born."

Here's the full list below:

Best Picture

  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
  • Glenn Close, The Wife
  • Olivia Colman, the Favourite
  • Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

PHOTO: Best actress Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy.Reuters
Best actress Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy.

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Christian Bale, Vice
  • Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
  • Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
  • Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

PHOTO: Best actor Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and Willem Dafoe.Reuters
Best actor Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and Willem Dafoe.

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Amy Adams, Vice
  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Marina de Tavira, Roma
  • Emma Stone, The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

PHOTO: Best supporting actress Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Regina King, Amy Adams and Marina de Tavira.Reuters, Getty Images
Best supporting actress Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Regina King, Amy Adams and Marina de Tavira.

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
  • Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
  • Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
  • Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Director

  • BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
  • Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
  • The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
  • Vice, Adam McKay

PHOTO: Best director Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Alfonso Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski, Adam McKay, Spike Lee and Yorgos Lanthimos.Reuters
Best director Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, from left, Alfonso Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski, Adam McKay, Spike Lee and Yorgos Lanthimos.

Sound Mixing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma

Costume Design

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mary Queen of Scots

Animated Short Film

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Later Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

Live Action Short Film

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin

Original Score

  • Black Panther
  • BlackkKlansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

  • "All the Stars" Black Panther
  • "I'll Fight" RBG
  • The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
  • "Shallow" A Star is Born
  • "When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Film Editing

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Vice

Foreign Language Film

  • Capernaum
  • Cold War
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters

Documentary Short

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night At the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

Documentary Feature

  • Free Solo
  • Hale County This Morning This Evening
  • Minding The Gap
  • Of Fathers and Sons
  • RBG

Production Design

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

Cinematography

  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • A Star is Born

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Christopher Robin
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks The Internet
  • Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Border
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Vice

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Can you Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

  • The Favourite
  • First Reformed
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

Check back to Goodmorningamerica.com for full coverage and again on Feb. 24 when the Oscars take place live from Hollywood!

