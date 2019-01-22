2019 Oscar nominations: 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead, 'Black Panther' also scores big

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in and as expected, films like "Roma," "The Favourite" and "A Star Is Born" all had huge mornings.
Interested in Oscars?Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
"Roma" and "The Favourite" lead the way with 10 nominations each. "Roma" earned nods for best actress, best supporting actress, best directing and best picture! "The Favourite" scored similar nods for Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and best picture.
Bradley Cooper earned a nomination for best actor, while Lady Gaga got a nod for best actress from "A Star Is Born." The film also scored honors in original song for "Shallow." Some of the big surprises of the morning include "Black Panther" with seven nominations, including for best picture, making it the first superhero film to earn a nod.
Stars like Amy Adams, Regina King and Mahershala Ali were also nominated!
Here's the full list below:
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, the Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
- Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
- Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
- Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
- Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Best Director
- BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
- Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
- The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
- Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
- Vice, Adam McKay
Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Animated Short Film
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Later Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Live Action Short Film
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Original Score
- Black Panther
- BlackkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
- "All the Stars" Black Panther
- "I'll Fight" RBG
- The Place Where Lost Things Go" Mary Poppins Returns
- "Shallow" A Star is Born
- "When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings" The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Documentary Short
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night At the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Documentary Feature
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning This Evening
- Minding The Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Production Design
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- A Star is Born
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks The Internet
- Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can you Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Check back to Goodmorningamerica.com for full coverage and again on Feb. 24 when the Oscars take place live from Hollywood!