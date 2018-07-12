Baby Disney princesses reunite for seriously epic cake smash

Last year, a group of tiny princesses took the crown for adorable baby photos with a Disney-inspired shoot.

Now, the babies are one-year-olds and have reunited as toddler princesses for an epic cake smash.

Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits

Photographer Karen Marie, who conceived of and shot both events, told "Good Morning America" the best part about the shoot was "...seeing them all together, once again, and watching my vision come to life once more."

An epic event such as this warrants more than an email. Marie sent royal invitations for the girls to attend this special shoot.

"The parents were so excited," she said.

On the other hand, some of the princesses "were not as excited about the cake as others."

And if you think it would be hard wrangling six one-year-olds together, according to Marie, it wasn't.

"It was one of the easiest shoots I’ve ever completed," she said. "All the princesses were pure perfection."