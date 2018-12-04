A post shared by model Chrissy Teigen of her son wearing a helmet for medical reasons is prompting parents to share photos of their own babies who are going through the same thing.

The mom of two took to and Instagram Monday--revealing that her 6-month old boy with John Legend, Miles, needs to wear a helmet to correct his “adorable slightly misshapen head.”

The common condition is known as plagiocephaly or flat head syndrome and is caused by a baby remaining in the same position for too long. It can often be corrected by having the baby wear a specialty fitted helmet for up to 23 hours day for 4 to 6 months.

"About 1 in 4 babies have some degree of it," said Edith Bracho-Sanchez, a board-certified pediatrician and Global Health Fellow at Stanford. "Incidents have gone up since we said "back to sleep," which we absolutely have to do," she added, referring to the recommendation that babies sleep on their backs to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

"So if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow," Teigen tweeted, later joking that it's "too late" for her head.

Soon, moms and dads began sharing pics of their little ones who were wearing helmets--creating what is arguably the sweetest Twitter thread we'll see today. A number said their children had flat head syndrome.

Bracho-Sanchez said that changing your baby's position in the crib, but still keeping them on their back, is very effective in preventing and treating the plagiocephaly.

The same goes for infants that spend time in a swing or rocker.

"Anything you can do to have them look both ways because their little bones are still so malleable," she explained.

The type of helmet Miles wears is called a molding helmet and works in correcting flat head syndrome, according Bracho-Sanchez.

Bracho-Sanchez suggests parents speak with their pediatrician to decide if a helmet is something you want to try based on the severity of the condition and if the time is right.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said parents should first try physical therapy to see if a head shape problem will correct without needing a helmet.

Teigen tweeted again this morning to shut down trolls--informing that Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist.