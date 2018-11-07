High school football coach pulls off sweet proposal with the help of his players

A high school football coach in Georgia enlisted his team to help him pop the question to his girlfriend.

Nafis Pickett is the recruiting coordinator and wide receiver coach for Lanier High School's football program.

Pickett told "Good Morning America" that when it came time to propose to his girlfriend of one year, Ashley Wilson, he asked some of his players to help.

"She's the love of my life," Pickett, 31, said. "She supports me in everything I do ... She's at every single football game, she knows it's my passion. She knows I'll do anything [for] those boys."

Last night my baby said yes!!! Love my queen ?? pic.twitter.com/XZM0vz2tGP — Coach Pickett (@Coach_Fis) November 3, 2018

Kiley Coursey via Storyful

On Nov. 2, with a minute and 30 seconds left in the game, Pickett asked some of his players to give roses to Wilson.

In a video shared to Pickett's Twitter account, Wilson collects roses from the boys as Pickett gets down on one knee.

The touching moment was met with cheers and applause.

Here is the proposal and my queen saying yes! What made it even more of a great moment was my players being so happy for me! I love my boys so thankful God put me in their lives l. Love my queen Ashley Wilson pic.twitter.com/ObUg9nMypC — Coach Pickett (@Coach_Fis) November 4, 2018

"You can tell by her face she was very shocked," Pickett said. "I'm just grateful that God was able to place her in my life. When you can find a woman like that, that's all you can ask for."

Pickett also said he is grateful to Lanier's head coach, Korey Mobbs, for welcoming him to the team.