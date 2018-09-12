This cheerleader's epic routine is all the school spirit you need

Sep 12, 2018, 12:47 PM ET
PHOTO: LaDarius Marshall, a sophomore at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has gained viral attention after recent footage of his enthusiasm was shared.PlayLaDarius Marshall via Storyful
A college student has reached viral fame after his enthusiastic dance moves were captured on the sidelines.

The internet cannot get enough of LaDarius Marshall, a cheerleader at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. A video of him rooting on his team against the Georgia Military College has gained thousands of fans.

PHOTO: LaDarius Marshall, 20, a sophomore at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, is seen cheering as the Navarro College Bulldogs took on Georgia Military College on Aug. 23, 2018.LaDarius Marshall via Storyful
PHOTO: LaDarius Marshall, a sophomore at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has been cheering for five years.LaDarius Marshall via Storyful
"I feel that the video going viral was just a glimpse into my life and how I am all the time," Marshall, 20, told "Good Morning America." "Going viral made so many people happy and that’s what made me happy -- receiving so many messages...about how I made people's days better and cheered them up. [It] makes my heart happy."

PHOTO: LaDarius Marshall, a sophomore at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has gained viral attention after recent footage of his cheerleading moves was shared as his Bulldogs took on Georgia Military College.LaDarius Marshall via Storyful
PHOTO: LaDarius Marshall, a sophomore at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has been cheering for five years.LaDarius Marshall via Storyful
Marshall is seen happily cheering at the game before performing a stunt with another teammate.

"This video was pure joy and school spirit and I wouldn’t change it for the world!" he said.

PHOTO: LaDarius Marshall, a sophomore at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has gained viral attention after recent footage of his enthusiasm was shared.LaDarius Marshall via Storyful
