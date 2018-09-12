This cheerleader's epic routine is all the school spirit you need

A college student has reached viral fame after his enthusiastic dance moves were captured on the sidelines.
The internet cannot get enough of LaDarius Marshall, a cheerleader at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. A video of him rooting on his team against the Georgia Military College has gained thousands of fans.
"I feel that the video going viral was just a glimpse into my life and how I am all the time," Marshall, 20, told "Good Morning America." "Going viral made so many people happy and that’s what made me happy -- receiving so many messages...about how I made people's days better and cheered them up. [It] makes my heart happy."
Marshall is seen happily cheering at the game before performing a stunt with another teammate.
"This video was pure joy and school spirit and I wouldn’t change it for the world!" he said.