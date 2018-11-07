'Nutcracker' babies have us in the Christmas spirit

Christmas is still weeks away, but this Nutcracker-themed photo shoot has us feeling the holiday spirit early this year.
Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits set up the shoot because of her "magical" experience seeing the production as a little girl, she told "Good Morning America."
"I still remember thinking about how much thought went into every little perfect detail of that huge performance," she said.
No detail was forgotten during this photo shoot either. The costumes were created by Valerie Best of Sew Trendy, a maternity-focused clothing line. "She was as excited about the movie [“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”] release as I was," Marie told "GMA."
"One of my favorite quotes from the new movie was 'Your mother was the cleverest inventor I ever knew, and there was never any doubt when I asked what her greatest creation was: You.' I know I believe that of my children and I hope my mom can see me and feels that way."