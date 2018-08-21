This six-month-old is already working on his fitness.

In a video posted to Instagram, baby Landon Todd is seen mimicking his dad doing push-ups in the most adorable fashion.

"He goes to my fitness class too and he sees other people doing [push-ups] so maybe that's it," dad Charlie Todd -- a personal trainer and resident of Greenwood, Indiana -- told "Good Morning America."

Charlie Todd

"Around four months [old], we tried to get him crawling and then he started lifting up fully off the ground."

Landon began doing the up-down cadence during tummy time in response to dad's push-up exercises.

Charlie Todd

Thousands who viewed the footage quickly commented and shared it, including actress Octavia Spencer.

"How. Cute. Is. This!!!" she wrote, accompanied by the hashtag #BeInspired.

A post shared by Charlie Todd (@thebandman16) on Jul 22, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

But push-ups isn't Landon's only hidden talent.

The baby can also turn the light switch off and "do squats," dad said.

A post shared by Charlie Todd (@thebandman16) on Jul 31, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

"He always surprises me," Todd said of his son. "He's a friendly dude. He's real outgoing -- always smiling."