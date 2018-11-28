These sweet BFFs are separated by nearly 100 years

This surprising friendship between a 7-year-old boy and a centenarian is sure to make you smile.

Ceola Marburgh, 106, and Brady Dickerson, 7, became fast friends after Marburgh met Brady and his mother, Stefanie Dickerson, at DeQuincy Memorial Hospital in Louisiana where Dickerson works.

"He says, 'She's my best friend,'" Dickerson told "Good Morning America" of her son. "He listens to her tell stories about how she'd walk to school with her sandwich and her book sack and Brady just sits there, mesmerized."

Marburgh, aka Ms. Ceola, was born Sept. 3, 1912, in a small village near Baton Rouge.

Stefanie Dickerson

She worked as a housekeeper for a short time and later spent most of her days caring for her five children as well as "too many grandchildren to count," according to her daughter, Leatha Johnson.

Marburgh's husband, Cleveland Marburgh, died in 1971. The two had three sons and two daughters, including Johnson. Marburgh lost her eyesight in the late 80s to glaucoma but prior to that was a vivacious reader. Marburgh credits her longevity to light exercise and "everything in moderation," her daughter said.

Stefanie Dickerson

"She's witty, she's full of joy, she loves people," Johnson told "GMA" of her mother. "She enjoys children."

Marburgh and Brady met for the first time in 2017 at the hospital where Brady's mom, Dickerson, is an employee. The two families got to know each other and Marburgh and Brady immediately hit it off.

"Brady is such a joy to be around," Johnson said. "He can listen to story after story after story. I can't think of many [7-year-olds] that would be caught up with someone who's mama's age."

Stefanie Dickerson

Marburgh and her daughters even attended Brady's 17-year-old sister Gracie's homecoming event at school. Brady and his mom continue to visit Marburgh at home, where she shares stories with him about the good old days.

"He entertains her and she entertains him," Dickerson said. "I'm just proud of it. He's a good kid and it shows."