A dining hall worker was moved to tears after a group of students threw her a surprise 70th birthday party.

Pam Jobin of Mishawaka, Indiana, walked into Notre Dame's O'Neill Family Hall on Nov. 11 to a crowd of young residents singing "Happy Birthday."

The guys even brought in Jobin's daughter and granddaughter to be part of the special day.

"It was beyond words," Jobin told "Good Morning America." "I was speechless, and all I could do is cry. They keep me going."

Courtesy Noah Peterson

Jobin has been an employee at Notre Dame for three decades and has worked as the dining hall monitor for O'Neill Family Hall for six years.

Jobin has four daughters with her late husband, Ed, as well as 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

To the guys at O'Neill, she's known as their "Notre Dame grandmother" -- interacting with them in the dining hall on a daily basis.

"When they graduate, they passed me down," Jobin said of the students. "I adore all of them."

Courtesy Noah Peterson

Notre Dame senior Nick Martinez, 21, told "GMA" Jobin is loved by all who come in contact with her, including alumni who frequently return to campus to pay her visits.

"A lot of us are very far away from home," Martinez said. "Pam fills that void in terms of supporting us when we need support, giving us love and also keeping us in line as we all need sometimes. I absolutely love Pam, 100 percent."

Courtesy Noah Peterson

Martinez said Jobin's birthday is celebrated each year, but with 70 being a milestone, he and his friends decided to go bigger with homemade cards, flowers, a cookie cake, wine and a visit from her daughter Kristi and granddaughter, Alyssa.

"When she came through the door, tears immediately came streaming down her face," Martinez said. "It was a cool moment."

Jobin said she has no plans to retire.