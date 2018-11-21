These Notre Dame students gave their beloved dining hall worker sweet surprise on her 70th birthday

Nov 21, 2018, 4:16 AM ET
A dining hall worker was moved to tears after a group of students threw her a surprise 70th birthday party.

Pam Jobin of Mishawaka, Indiana, walked into Notre Dame's O'Neill Family Hall on Nov. 11 to a crowd of young residents singing "Happy Birthday."

The guys even brought in Jobin's daughter and granddaughter to be part of the special day.

"It was beyond words," Jobin told "Good Morning America." "I was speechless, and all I could do is cry. They keep me going."

PHOTO: Nick Martinez, now 21, poses as a freshman with Notre Dame dining hall worker Pam Jobin.Courtesy Noah Peterson
Nick Martinez, now 21, poses as a freshman with Notre Dame dining hall worker Pam Jobin.

Jobin has been an employee at Notre Dame for three decades and has worked as the dining hall monitor for O'Neill Family Hall for six years.

It was beyond words. I was speechless and all I could do is cry. They keep me going.

Jobin has four daughters with her late husband, Ed, as well as 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

To the guys at O'Neill, she's known as their "Notre Dame grandmother" -- interacting with them in the dining hall on a daily basis.

"When they graduate, they passed me down," Jobin said of the students. "I adore all of them."

PHOTO: Notre Dame dining hall monitor Pam Jobin, also known as the Notre Dame grandmother to the residents of ONeill Family Hall, was given a surprise 70th birthday party.Courtesy Noah Peterson
Notre Dame dining hall monitor Pam Jobin, also known as the Notre Dame grandmother to the residents of O'Neill Family Hall, was given a surprise 70th birthday party.

Notre Dame senior Nick Martinez, 21, told "GMA" Jobin is loved by all who come in contact with her, including alumni who frequently return to campus to pay her visits.

"A lot of us are very far away from home," Martinez said. "Pam fills that void in terms of supporting us when we need support, giving us love and also keeping us in line as we all need sometimes. I absolutely love Pam, 100 percent."

PHOTO: Pam Jobin was moved to tears as the residents of ONeill Family Hall threw her a surprise 70th birthday party.Courtesy Noah Peterson
Pam Jobin was moved to tears as the residents of O'Neill Family Hall threw her a surprise 70th birthday party.

Martinez said Jobin's birthday is celebrated each year, but with 70 being a milestone, he and his friends decided to go bigger with homemade cards, flowers, a cookie cake, wine and a visit from her daughter Kristi and granddaughter, Alyssa.

"When she came through the door, tears immediately came streaming down her face," Martinez said. "It was a cool moment."

Jobin said she has no plans to retire.

