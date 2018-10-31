Teen with 8 siblings wins internet dressed as a 'tired mom' for Halloween

One teenage girl has totally nailed a costume portraying a "tired mom" for Halloween.

Jillian Schnerch, 13, created the look with the help of her mom, Lindsay Hartsock. Photos of Jillian in costume has garnered over 65,000 shares on the family's photography page, The Hartsocks' Photography.

The Hartsocks Photography

"We have nine kids and a busy photography business," Hartsock of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "Jillian sees me trying to manage our big, active family and also our profession. [Jillian] helps a lot so she knows exactly what it's like to be a tired mommy (and sister) and she thought it would be be a perfect costume for her."

The Hartsocks Photography

Jillian, who is the fourth oldest, helps take care of her younger siblings. When she decided on the tired mom Halloween costume idea, Hartsock took her shopping for supplies.

Jillian rocked a messy bun, dark circles under her eyes and a Starbucks coffee. She also held a baby doll and had a toddler hanging off her leg.

"I told her to smile in one [picture] and she said 'I'm happy, but I'm a tired mom, so I have to keep this look so I don't break character," Hartsock said. "I think that's what it comes down to, being a mom is so much work but it has these little rewarding moments during the day that make it all worth it."