2-year-old with spina bifida who showed off his 1st steps to his dog appears on 'GMA Day'

Sep 21, 2018, 3:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Roman Dinkel, 2, appears on "GMA Day" with his parents, Whitney and Adam Dinkel on Sept. 21, 2018.PlayABC
A 2-year-old boy with spina bifida who spread smiles around the world in a video of him showing his first steps to his pup captured more hearts today on television.

Roman Dinkel and his family traveled from Overland Park, Kansas, to appear on "GMA Day" this afternoon, where Roman gave fist bumps, made seriously adorable faces and applauded along with the audience.

His parents, Whitney and Adam Dinkel, shared an update since the toddler's heartwarming video went viral.

"This whole situation has been crazy," dad Adam Dinkel said on "GMA Day." "I'm a chiropractor. I actually work with a lot of kids, especially kids with special needs, and my patients know that and so, they'd walk in and show me this video on their phone ... and I'm like, 'That's my son!'"

PHOTO: The Dinkel family of Overland Park, Kansas, appeared on GMA Day on Sept. 21, 2018.ABC
When Whitney Dinkel was 20 weeks pregnant with Roman, doctors diagnosed him with spina bifida. While in utero, he underwent a surgery meant to improve breathing issues and the functional movement he would have in his legs after he was born. Doctors told the Dinkels there was a chance that Roman would never walk.

Romans adventures are shared on the Facebook page, Defying Odds: Romans Journey.ABC
PHOTO: Roman Dinkel, 2, caught worldwide attention after a video of him celebrating his first steps alongside his dog went viral.ABC
"Sixty to 70 percent of kids like him, the statistics we have seen have been [pregnancies] terminated," Adam Dinkel said. "We want to show parents, this is an amazing life."

With the help of chiropractic and physical therapy, Roman persevered and started using a walker when he was a year old. In August, the toddler used his crutches on his own and took his first steps independently.

Footage of Roman celebrating his first steps alongside his dog garnered millions of views.

PHOTO: Roman Dinkel, 2, who has spina bifida, has persevered and started using a walker at 1 year old.ABC
"Look, Maggie! I'm walking, Maggie!" the 2-year-old can be heard telling his pup in the video.

"To see him walking at such a young age with his sticks, it's pretty amazing to see," Whitney Dinkel said on "GMA Day."

For more on Roman's adventures, follow his Facebook page, "Defying Odds: Roman's Journey."

PHOTO: Roman Dinkel, 2, appears on GMA Day with his parents, Whitney and Adam Dinkel on Sept. 21, 2018.ABC
