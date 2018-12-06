Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Cookie Monster's Me Double Chocolate cookies

GMA Photo Treatment, Getty

The beloved Cookie Monster is out with a new book, "The Joy of Cookies," and shared one of his favorite recipes from it with "GMA" that is sure to be a big hit at any holiday gathering.

"Got double boiler? Me new recipe pretty complicated. But it worth it? Yeah!" the Sesame Street character wrote.

Check out the full step-by-step guide, narrated by Cookie Monster himself, below.

Ingredients:



For the dough:

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 pound (1 stick) butter

3 ounces (3 squares) unsweetened chocolate

1 cup dark brown sugar (pack firm)

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup heavy cream



For the glaze:

1 ounce (1 square) unsweetened chocolate

1 tablespoon butter

1 and 1/2 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 cup confectioner’s sugar



Directions:

Me preheat oven to 375 degrees F and grease baking sheets.

Me mix flour, baking soda, and salt and put to side.

Me cut butter into 1/2-inch chunks and put in heavy 3-quart saucepan.

Me add chocolate. Cook over low heat until melted.

Me take chocolate off heat. With heavy wooden spoon, stir in sugar.

Me add egg and vanilla and stir until smooth.

Me stir in half of dry ingredients. Then me sloooowly stir in cream.

Me add remaining half of dry ingredients. Stir briskly until dough is all smooth.

Me drop heaping tablespoon of dough on cookie sheet one by one, at least three inches apart. Should make about 18 cookies. (Sometimes me end up with less than 18 … not sure why.)

Me bake 12 to 15 minutes. Or until cookies look spongy. But firm.

Me let cookies rest on cookie sheet, then on cooling rack. (Me breathe in. Me breathe out.) While cookies cool, me make glaze.

In top of double boiler, me melt chocolate with butter.

Me remove top from heat. Add hot water, heavy cream. Stir.

Me add sugar and stir until smooth. Make sure it feel like heavy cream sauce.

Me smooth glaze over cookie tops, careful to leave 1/2-inch clear all around cookie edge.

Somehow, me have to leave cookies alone for 1 hour.

While me wait, eyes glaze over. Cookies so hypnotizing! Mmm, COOKIES! Om nom nom nom nom!

Courtesy MacMillan Publishers

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

