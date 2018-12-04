Interested in Food? Add Food as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Food news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Taste of Home's no-bake holiday cornflake cookies recipe

ABC News

The best part about these flavorful, Red Hots-loaded holiday cookies is that they are super simple and require no baking at all, making them the perfect sweet treat to whip up with kids during Christmastime.

Check out the full recipe with step-by-step instructions below.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

40 large marshmallows

4 cups frosted cornflakes

Red Hots

Assorted sprinkles



Directions

In a 6-quart stockpot, melt butter over medium heat. Add marshmallows; cook and stir until melted. Remove from heat.



Fold in cornflakes. Working quickly, fill 16 greased muffin cups two-thirds full. Using the end of a wooden spoon, make holes in centers to resemble wreaths. Decorate immediately with Red Hots and sprinkles.



Recipe courtesy Taste of Home.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

ABC News

Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures and we may feature you on our GMA page or in our morning GMA newsletter! Deck the halls with lots of cookies, fa la la la la, la la la la!