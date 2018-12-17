Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies. For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Model, cookbook author and mother of two Chrissy Teigen shared this cookie recipe from her latest book, "Cravings: Hungry for More," which features the age-old perfect pair of peanut butter and chocolate.

This unique and delicious recipe, which you make in a skillet, is sure to be a hit at any holiday party this season or with kids.

Check out the step-by-step guide below.

Chrissy Teigen's Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies recipe

Aubrie Pick

Serves 10 to 12

Ingredients:

1 stick (4 ounces) butter, slightly softened, plus more for the skillet

2/3 cup crunchy peanut butter*

3/4 cup (packed) light brown sugar

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2/3 cup peanut butter chips

2/3 cup chocolate chips (milk or dark)

Vanilla ice cream, for serving



*Supermarket-style; rhymes with dippy or spliff.



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously butter a 10-inch cast-iron skillet.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl if you need to, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the vanilla, then beat in the eggs one at a time, waiting until the first is incorporated before adding the second. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking powder. Turn off the mixer before adding the flour mixture, then beat until just combined. Mix in the peanut butter chips and chocolate chips.

Spread the batter into the skillet and bake until the outside is a little golden on the edges but the center is still soft and gooey, 40 to 45 minutes (it may seem undercooked when it comes out of the oven, but it firms up as it cools).

Cool in the pan and cut into wedges or any shape you want. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, or completely cooled.

Recipe reprinted from "Cravings: Hungry for More by Chrissy Teigen with Adeena Sussman." Copyright © 2018 by Chrissy Teigen. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Clarkson Potter

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

ABC News

Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures and we may feature you on our GMA page or in our morning GMA newsletter! Deck the halls with lots of cookies, fa la la la la, la la la la!