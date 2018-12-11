25 Days of Cookies: Melania Trump's star sugar cookies

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Melania Trump's star sugar cookies

First lady Melania Trump is sharing a recipe straight from the White House to your own house. Try this simple recipe that makes approximately three dozen cookies sure to impress your family and friends!

Check out the full step-by-step guide below.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoons baking soda

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 egg yolks

1 egg white

2 tablespoons sour cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract



Directions:

Combine flour and baking soda. Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar until blended. Add egg yolks, egg white and sour cream. Beat until smooth.

Beat in flour mixture until dough just comes together.

Form into two disks, wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 F. Roll out one disk on floured wax paper with a floured rolling pin to 1/8-inch thickness.

Using a star cookie-cutter, cut out star shapes and place on a wax-paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with second disk.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly golden.



Slide cookies onto a cooling rack and cool. Use colorful icing to make the stars your own.



First lady Melania Trump's star sugar cookie recipe reprinted with permission from the White House.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

