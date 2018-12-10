Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Actress and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sugar cookie recipe from the company she co-founded, Foodstirs, the maker of organic and kid-oriented baking kits.

Her recipe features Foodstirs' organic sweet tooth sugar cookie mix, transformed into melted snowmen, making it a great cookie to make with kids.

Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide!

Recipe for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Foodstirs' organic sweet tooth melted snowmen sugar cookies

ABC News

Makes about 15 servings

Ingredients:



For the crust:

Foodstirs Organic Sweet Tooth Sugar Cookie Mix

1 egg

12 tbsp unsalted butter, cold (cubed)



For the toppings:

1 Cup Foodstirs Organic Vanilla Frosting

1 Packet Color Kitchen Natural Pink Dye + 1 Packet Color Kitchen Natural Orange Dye

1 Packet Color Kitchen Blue Dye

1 Packet Color Kitchen Green Dye

1 Packet Color Kitchen Orange Dye

1 Capsule Activated Charcoal

15 India Tree Natures Colors Orange Sprinkles

8 Dandies All-Natural Vegan Marshmallows (cut in halves)



Instructions:

For the cookies:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on low speed or by hand until creamy, then blend in egg. Slowly add in the Sweet Tooth Sugar Cookie Mix and blend until dough is formed. Gather dough into a ball, wrap dough in plastic wrap and freeze for 20 minutes until slightly firm.

2. Roll dough out into a large circle about 1/4-inch thick and use a 3-inch cookie cutter to cut out as many circles as the dough allows (should be close to 15).

3. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes and allow to cool before assembling.

For the frosting:

1. Divide the Organic Frosting into six bowls, doubling up the Vanilla Frosting in one bowl. In all the bowls, except the double bowl, begin mixing in the according colors until you have red, blue, orange, green, black and white.

For assembly:

1. Take a cookie and pour on some of the white frosting on the middle of the cookie in a "melted" design. Put a marshmallow half in the center of the cookie and put one India Tree Orange Sprinkle into the center. Next, use the black frosting to pipe on eyes and a smile.

2. Add the melted snowman arms on the sides of the cookie using the Black Frosting. Begin piping on buttons and scarves with the different Frosting colors. Repeat with all cookies. Enjoy!

ABC News

Foodstirs

Recipe courtesy Sarah Michelle Gellar and Foodstirs.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

ABC News

Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures and we may feature you on our GMA page or in our morning GMA newsletter! Deck the halls with lots of cookies, fa la la la la, la la la la!