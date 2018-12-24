Crafting Disney's perfect holiday cookie

If you’re looking for a sweet treat this holiday season, Walt Disney World has you covered. The park and resorts have an extended menu of cookies and treats ready to make your holidays merry and bright.

Interested in Disney? Add Disney as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Disney news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Here’s a step by step guide on how to re-create two of Disney’s favorite holiday cookies, as seen on the Disney Family website.

Rachel Scott/ ABC News

Classic Linzer Cookie

Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

1/2 Cup sugar

1 Tsp vanilla extract

3/4 Cup flour

1/4 Tsp salt Raspberry preserve

Powdered sugar

Mickey cookie cutter

Rachel Scott/ ABC News

Directions

Preheat over to 350° F.

Using a bowl and a mixer to combine cream butter and sugar together. Add vanilla.

In a medium bowl, whisk flour and salt.

Using a mixer, add the flour mixture to the butter mixture.

Place dough onto a floured work surface. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Roll out dough to 1/4 of an inch thick. Then use Mickey cookie cutter to cut out cookies. With half of the cookies, cut out the middle of each with a mini Mickey cutter.

Place cookies onto a lined baking sheet. Chill for 15 minutes in the refrigerator.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

Spread raspberry preserve on the flat side of each solid cookie.

Dust the tops of the Mickey cutout cookies with powdered sugar.

Then place the cutout cookies on the full cookies, using preserve attach them together.

Rachel Scott/ ABC News

Disney’s Peppermint Cookies

Ingredients

Chocolate cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

3 candy canes

Vanilla frosting

Directions

Pour the chocolate cake mix, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup butter, and 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips into a mixing bowl.

Mix ingredients completely.

After mixing, take a small scoop of the cookie dough and ball it in your hands.

Place your cookie dough ball on a cookie sheet and push down until it spreads into a circle.

Add two mini cookie dough balls for ears.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

While the cookies are in the oven, place 3 candy canes inside a plastic bag and seal shut. Use a rolling pin and crush the candy canes until only small pieces remain.

Allow cookies to cool.

Frost cookies with a piping bag or butter knife.

Sprinkle crushed peppermint on top of the cookies.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.