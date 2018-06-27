Spruce up your next summer party with the latest entertaining trend, edible table runners! Searches for edible table runners are up 125 percent this year, according to Pinterest.

Practical and easy on the eyes, these dreamy tablescapes are the perfect way to create a centerpiece that will be sure to get your guests talking (and munching).

To get you started on making your own edible runner, we talked to lifestyle bloggers Maggie Antalek and Seri Kertzner, the food and style experts of Little Miss Party Planner, to get the best tips on how to incorporate fresh fruits and produce into your table at your next summer get-together.

Create a good base

Little Miss Party Planner

“An edible runner should look lush and appetizing,” Antalek and Kertzner told “GMA.”

To create depth and a bed for your other foods, the two recommend building a foundation with leafy greens and vegetables like butter lettuce, radishes, and cucumbers, which are also easy to eat.

Color matters

Heirloom LA

Think ahead about the color palette you want for your runner. To achieve a bright and colorful look, pick a variety of your favorite fruits and vegetables, mixing all different shades and hues. Antalek and Kertzner suggest using foods like strawberries, mangoes, yellow peppers, and then adding in purple eggplants for a nice pop of color.

If you want to create a more streamlined, monochromatic look for your summer table, use foods that belong to the same color scheme, such as asparagus, artichokes and snap peas, or apples, grapefruits, and pomegranates.

Style up your runner

Little Miss Party Planner

Once you’ve laid down all your essential ingredients, begin to style up your edible runner by filling in any remaining space down the middle of your table. Bonus tip: Use items readily available at home, such as small mason jars, cake stands, vases, and bowls, to fill up extra pockets of space with additional produce.

Don’t forget the bugs!

Little Miss Party Planner

As much as we love an outdoor venue for a summer party, bugs are always unwelcome guests when entertaining outside. Luckily, the ladies of Little Miss Party Planner have an easy solution for repelling bugs: herbs. Adding in herbs like basil, chives, parsley, and mint will help keep the insects away and also make your table smell nice and fresh.

Finishing touches

Little Miss Party Planner

Finish up your edible runner by adding in extra bits of texture, shape, and flavor to your party table. Antalek and Kertzner recommend using crackers, mozzarella balls, and oil and balsamic dips as the perfect summer salad complement to complete your DIY runner.