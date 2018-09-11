Try this firehouse favorite for your next party: Bacon beef chili

Retired New York City firefighter Ray Cooney visits firehouses all around the country, swapping both recipes and stories at firehouses on his show, "Firehouse Kitchen."

On "GMA Day," Cooney shared the recipe for his firehouse favorite dish -- bacon beef chili.

Read on for his recipe.

Firehouse Kitchen Bacon Beef Chili Recipe

1 1/2 pound lean ground beef1/2 pound sliced bacon (chop when cooked)1 small chopped onion1 minced garlic clove1 chopped green pepper1 chopped red pepper2 cans red kidney beans drained2 cans diced tomatoes2 tablespoons chili powder1 teaspoon red pepper1 teaspoon black pepper1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon cinnamon1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1. Fry bacon in deep sauce pan.



2. Remove bacon (but keep the grease) and brown ground beef



3. Drain grease from meat. Place meat in bowl.



4. Saute onion, garlic, green pepper and red pepper.



5. In large sauce pot, add remaining ingredients, plus the sautéed vegetables. Bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and add meat and chopped bacon.



6. Simmer for at least 2 hours (the longer, the better).



7. Garnish with fresh shaved scallions, shredded cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream.

