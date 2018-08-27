Must-try grilled drumstick and baby back rib recipes for your Labor Day cookout

Grilling season is not over yet!

If you are still hoping to enjoy the end of summer by firing up the grill and having friends over, check out these two flavorful must-have recipes from celebrity chefs Gail Simmons and Robert Irvine.

The two chefs stopped by "Good Morning America" to face-off in a fun grill master challenge and demonstrate how to make their complex grilled drumsticks and ribs recipes that are sure to take your Labor Day cookout to the next level.

Getty Images

Gail Simmons' Sticky grilled drumsticks with plum sauce recipe

Simmons, the editor-in-chief of Food and Wine magazine showed how to make this wonderfully sticky and sweetly glazed drumstick recipe that features fresh plums and a kick with red pepper jelly. The hot red pepper jelly makes for a spicier glaze, but you can always turn down the heat a bit at home by opting for a sweet pepper jelly.

Ingredients:

- 12 chicken drumsticks (about 3 pounds)

- 2 tablespoons canola oil

- Salt and freshly ground pepper

- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion 2 red or purple plums (4 ounces each), pitted and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

- 1/4 cup hot or sweet red pepper jelly

- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

- 1/4 cup water

Instructions:

Light a grill. Rub the chicken with the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the plums and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened and nearly broken down, about 5 minutes. Add the red pepper jelly and mustard and bring to a boil, stirring until the jelly is melted. Carefully transfer the mixture to a food processor. Add the water and puree until smooth. Season the plum sauce with salt and pepper.

Liberally brush the plum sauce all over the chicken and grill, turning the drumsticks occasionally, until they are lightly caramelized, about 5 minutes. Serve the drumsticks with any remaining plum sauce at the table.

Recipe courtesy Grace Parisi of Food and Wine magazine

Robert Irvine's Sesame and Hoisin baby back ribs recipe

Irvine, of the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” shared this original baby back ribs recipe that features the complex flavors of hoison sauce with peanut butter and sambal or sriracha hot sauce. A plate of these well-spiced ribs are sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any upcoming get together.

Ingredients:

- 2 tbsp tamari or light soy sauce

1 ounce hoisin

- 1 ounce rice vinegar

- 1 ounce creamy peanut butter

- 1 ounce peeled and chopped fresh ginger

- 1 tbsp Sesame oil

- 1 tbsp sambal or sriracha hot sauce

- 2 ounce fresh lime juice

- 4 gloves garlic minced

- 3 pounds+ baby back ribs

Instructions:

Mix together tamarin or soy, hoisin, vinegar, peanut butter, ginger, sesame oil, hot sauce, lime and garlic.

Using some of the marinade brush the ribs lightly, refrigerate for for 1 to 4 hours. Remove from the refrigerator and place on a grill at 240 degrees without direct heat. Baste and turn ribs every 20 to 30 minutes for 2 to 3 hours. When rib are almost finished turn heat up to 350 and baste more often controlling the coloring until ribs are finished. Serve with any extra sauce.

Ribs can also be pre-baked and cooled until ready to grill. Remove cooked ribs from the refrigerator, baste evenly and grill on medium high heat, basting every 5 to 10 minutes until the ribs are cooked and glazed.