If you're carving a pumpkin this Halloween, we have the perfect plan for you to make use of all the leftover seeds!

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are versatile enough to be roasted on a sheet pan or quickly fried in a hot cast iron skillet, and they can be used in everything from salads to oatmeal.

Not only do the seeds taste great, but they are packed with nutritional benefits. Pumpkin seeds are full of magnesium, which helps nerves and muscles function properly; fiber and protein, which will keep you feeling full for longer; and phytosterols, a plant compound that can help reduce cholesterol levels.

Blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest gets especially pumped for fall, and she utilizes every component of the pumpkin in a variety of creative recipes. She shared a few of her top pumpkin seed-infused favorites with "GMA," including a pepita hummus and pumpkin soup, which she likes to serve inside the roasted orange vegetable.

Check out the delicious recipes below and try them out at home this fall.

Cinamon apple and pumpkin seed chia pudding

Ingredients:

3/4 cup milk (I used coconut)

3 tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon + 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, separated

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon butter

1 apple, chopped

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

Pinch of flaky salt

Applesauce + almond butter for serving



Instructions:

In a glass jar or mixing bowl, combine the milk, chia seeds, vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, maple and a pinch of salt. Add a spoonful of applesauce to the bottom of your jar if desired. Cover and place in the fridge for two hours or overnight.



In the morning, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter, apples and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Cook until the apples are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pumpkin seeds and cook another 2 minutes or until toasted. Remove from the heat and stir in the salt.

Top your pudding with a dollop of almond butter and then spoon the apples over the top.

Pumpkin spice oatmeal latte with pumpkin seed granola



This festive fall mashup combines two breakfast favorites in one warm mug — coffee and oats. Gerard said in her blog that she first got the idea for the cozy on-the-go breakfast from a cafe in Colorado, and said she's made her own spin on the warm, thick oats, which can be sipped or spooned.

"Creating this latte is actually pretty easy. Just steam some milk with a little pumpkin, oats, pumpkin pie spice, and a splash of vanilla. Then give that milky, oaty mix a good whisk to create some foam. Then just pour into a mug, add espresso, and top with granola," she said.

"And yes, the granola is an absolute must. Again, just trust me."

Roasted pumpkin seed hummus

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups raw pepitas

4 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika, divided

1 teaspoon chili powder, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups cooked cannellini beans (or 1 can, drained and rinsed)

1/2 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease baking sheet or line with aluminum foil.



Right on the pan, add the pumpkin seeds (pepitas), 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, salt and pepper. Toss well with your hands. Add the garlic cloves to one side of the pan (leave them in their skin). Roast for about 15-25 minutes, or until seeds are cooked and begin to lightly brown. Remove the pan every 10 minutes to stir the seeds and check for doneness. Remove from the oven, let cool 5 minutes and then peel the skin away from the garlic. If the garlic is not tender and fragrant when the seeds are done roasting, wrap them in foil and continue to roast until soft and roasted.



Add the pumpkin seeds to a food processor and process until a smooth paste forms, scrape down the sides as needed. This took about 5 minutes. Once the pumpkin seeds form a paste, add the beans, lemon juice, and garlic. Pulse and blend until combined and the beans begin to puree, about two to three minutes. With the processor still going, stream in olive oil, blending continuously for a few minutes (and scraping down the sides if needed) until as smooth as desired. Add the remaining half teaspoon of chili powder and smoked paprika. Blend until combined add some salt and pepper and taste, adding more if desired.

Add hummus to a bowl and drizzle with extra olive oil.

Roasted garlic sage pesto pumpkin soup with spicy fried pumpkin seeds

Ingredients:

1 large sugar or pie pumpkin cut in half with seeds removed and reserved (plus 4 small ones if you are making the pumpkin bowls)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 small shallots, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup coconut milk + 1 cup water, or 2 cups water

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, add more or less to your liking

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes





Sage pesto

1 clove garlic, or you may sub 1 raw garlic

1 cup fresh parsley

1/2 cup fresh sage

1/4 cup shelled pistachios

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (if you do not like blue cheese, sub feta or Parmesan)

1/4 teaspoon pepper



Fried pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon coconut milk

1 tablespoon flour

Reserved pumpkin seeds from above

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1/4 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Lots of salt to taste



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.



Cut your pumpkin in half or into fourths and reserve the pumpkin seeds for later. Place the pumpkin on a baking sheet and rub the pumpkin with one tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Chop off the top portion of the garlic head to reveal cloves. Peel any excess paper/skin off from the bulb of garlic. Pour about a teaspoon of olive oil on top of the garlic cloves and cover with foil. Roast both the pumpkin and garlic together on the same baking sheet for 45 minutes, or until the pumpkin is fork tender and the garlic golden brown and soft. Remove from the oven and allow everything to cool for five minutes. Squeeze garlic out of the paper skin into a small bowl and mash well with a fork, set aside.



Grab the pumpkin and add it to a food processor (or mash extremely well) and puree with 1 cup of the chicken broth. Puree until completely smooth.



Heat a large pot over medium heat and add the butter and shallots. Saute the shallots until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the thyme and cook another 30 seconds. Add the pumpkin puree, remaining chicken, coconut milk, water, cayenne, nutmeg, maple syrup and crushed red pepper. Bring the soup to a low simmer and simmer 15-20 minutes.



While the soup cooks make the pesto. Add the roasted garlic, parsley, sage and pistachios to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped and then stream in the olive oil. Add the cheese and pulse a few more times until combined. Season with salt and pepper.



To fry the pumpkin seeds. Add the reserved pumpkin seeds to a bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon coconut milk and 1 tablespoon flour. In a small bowl combine the chipotle chili powder, pepper and brown sugar. Place a skillet on the stove top and set to medium heat. Add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the pumpkin seeds into the pan, but be careful! Stir the pumpkin seeds around in the skillet with a spoon or spatula continuously until they expand and start to brown. Once the seeds are browned remove from the skillet and place on a paper towel to drain. Toss with the chili powder and a good pinch of salt. Taste and season accordingly.



To assemble the soup, ladle the soup into bowls (or your roasted pumpkins) and top each bowl with a dollop of pesto, a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and if desired drizzle with coconut milk.



To make the roasted pumpkin soup bowls.

Remove the tops of the pumpkin and scoop out the seeds. Rub the insides of the pumpkins with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 20-30 minutes, or just until soft to touch but not falling in.

Fall harvest honeycrisp apple and kale salad with roasted pumpkin seeds

Gerard combines all the best produce that fall has to offer into one hearty salad. Shredded kale, sweet honeycrisp apples, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, and crispy prosciutto get tossed with a caramelized shallot vinaigrette and topped with pepitas.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon real maple syrup

1/3 cup raw pepitas

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto

2 heads kale, shredded

2 honey crisp apples, thinly sliced

Arils from 1 pomegranate

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese



Cider vinaigrette

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot thinly sliced

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon fig preserves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt and pepper

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes





Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



On the prepared baking sheet, toss together the pepitas, olive oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Arrange in a single layer. Lay the prosciutto flat around the pepitas. Transfer to the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the pepitas are toasted and the prosciutto is crisp.



Meanwhile, in a large salad bowl, combine the kale, apples, and pomegranates.



To make the vinaigrette. Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over high heat. When the oil simmers, add the shallots and cook until fragrant (2-3 minutes). Remove from the heat, let cool slightly. Add the apple cider vinegar, fig preserves, and thyme. Season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes.



Pour the vinaigrette over the salad, tossing to combine. Top the salad with toasted pepitas, prosciutto, and feta.

