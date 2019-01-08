3 quick dinner ideas with 5 ingredients or less from chef Jamie Oliver

Chef Jamie Oliver's new cookbook highlights simple dishes that can be prepared with a small number of ingredients.

Oliver shared three recipes from "5 Ingredients Quick & Easy Food" including a steak stir fry, pasta carbonara and garlic chicken.

Check out the full recipes below and make them in your own kitchen!

Easy Sausage Carbonara

Serves: 2

Total cook time: Just 15 minutes



Ingredients:

5 oz dried tagliatelle

3 sausages

1/2 a bunch of fresh Italian parsley (1/2 oz)

1 large egg

1 ounce Parmesan cheese



Instructions:



Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the package instructions, then drain, reserving a cupful of cooking water. Meanwhile, squeeze the sausage meat out of the skins, then with wet hands, quickly shape into 18 even-sized balls.

Roll and coat them in black pepper, then cook in a non-stick frying pan on medium heat with half a tablespoon of olive oil until golden and cooked through, tossing regularly, then turn the heat off.

Finely chop the parsley, stalks and all, beat it with the egg and a splash of pasta cooking water, then finely grate and mix in most of the Parmesan.

Toss the drained pasta into the sausage pan, pour in the egg mixture and toss for a minute off the heat (the egg will gently cook in the residual heat).

Loosen with a good splash of reserved cooking water, season to perfection with sea salt and pepper and finely grate the remaining Parmesan.

Quick Steak Stir-Fry

Serves: 2

Total cook time: 16 minutes



Ingredients:

4 cloves of garlic

1 1/2-inch piece of fresh gingerroot

12 ounces asparagus

4 1/2 ounce beef tenderloin steaks (2 total)

2 tablespoons black bean sauce



Instructions:



Peel and very finely slice the garlic and ginger. Put into a large cold non-stick frying pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and place on a medium heat, stirring regularly.

Once crisp and lightly golden, scoop out of the pan and put aside, leaving the garlicky oil behind. Line up the asparagus spears and trim off the woody ends, then add the spears to the hot pan.

Season the steaks with sea salt and black pepper, add alongside the asparagus, and turn the heat up to high. Cook for just three minutes, turning everything regularly.

Toss in the black bean sauce and one tablespoon of red wine vinegar for one minute, this will give you medium-rare steaks. Alternatively, cook to your liking.

Slice the steaks, dish up, then scatter over the crispy garlic and ginger.

Crispy Garlicky Chicken

Serves 2

Total cook time: 20 minutes



Ingredients:

4 ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2 pieces total)

2 thick slices of whole-wheat bread with seeds (2 1/2 ounces each)

1 clove of garlic

1 lemon

1 3/4 ounces arugula



Instructions:



Place the chicken breasts between two large sheets of parchment paper and whack with the base of a large non-stick frying pan to flatten them to about half an inch thick. Tear the bread into a food processor, then peel, chop, add the garlic and blitz into fairly fine crumbs.

Pour the crumbs over the chicken, roughly pat onto each side, then re-cover with the paper and whack again, to hammer the crumbs into the chicken and flatten them further.

Put the pan on medium heat. Fry the crumbed chicken in one tablespoon of olive oil for three minutes on each side, or until crisp, golden and cooked through.

Slice, plate up, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, sprinkle with lemon-dressed arugula and serve with lemon wedges for squeezing over.