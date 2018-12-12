This festive, Santa Claus-Mopolitan is the tall glass of holiday cheer that's sure to place you on the nice list.
The signature Christmas cocktail, created by Karri Perry of Blue Ribbon Kitchen, is filled with cranberry goodness and best of all, it totally looks like jolly old St. Nick's hat.
Here is the recipe, shared with "Good Morning America".
What you needFor a crowd, easily serves 16 guests:
1- 64 ounce bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice
1- 64 ounce bottle Ocean Spray white cranberry-peach juice
16 ounces triple sec
8 ounces vodka
For the rimmed glassesA squeeze of lime juice
Light, clear corn syrup on the outside of the glass rim
Flaked, sweetened coconut and white sanding sugar.
Rimming the glasses can be done ahead and according to Karri, are sturdier if made in advance. Coat, then sit the glass upright to dry.
Mixing your Santa Claus-MopolitanTake...
1/2 cup cranberry juice
1/2 cup white peach cranberry juice
1 ounce triple sec
1/2 ounce vodka
Shake with ice, pour into rimmed glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries.
Chill well for at least 3 hours before guests arrive.
For more tips, visit the Blue Ribbon Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.