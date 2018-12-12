This Santa Claus-Mopolitan cocktail will make your season bright

Dec 12, 2018, 4:03 AM ET
PHOTO: This Santa Claus-Mopolitan recipe was created by Karri Perry of the lifestyle blog, Blue Ribbon Kitchen. Blue Ribbon Kitchen
This Santa Claus-Mopolitan recipe was created by Karri Perry of the lifestyle blog, Blue Ribbon Kitchen.

This festive, Santa Claus-Mopolitan is the tall glass of holiday cheer that's sure to place you on the nice list.

The signature Christmas cocktail, created by Karri Perry of Blue Ribbon Kitchen, is filled with cranberry goodness and best of all, it totally looks like jolly old St. Nick's hat.

Here is the recipe, shared with "Good Morning America".

What you need

For a crowd, easily serves 16 guests:
1- 64 ounce bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice
1- 64 ounce bottle Ocean Spray white cranberry-peach juice
16 ounces triple sec
8 ounces vodka

PHOTO: The Santa Claus-Mopolitan cocktail resembles Santa Claus bright, red hat. Blue Ribbon Kitchen
The Santa Claus-Mopolitan cocktail resembles Santa Claus' bright, red hat.

For the rimmed glasses

A squeeze of lime juice
Light, clear corn syrup on the outside of the glass rim
Flaked, sweetened coconut and white sanding sugar.

Rimming the glasses can be done ahead and according to Karri, are sturdier if made in advance. Coat, then sit the glass upright to dry.

Mixing your Santa Claus-Mopolitan

Take...
1/2 cup cranberry juice
1/2 cup white peach cranberry juice
1 ounce triple sec
1/2 ounce vodka

PHOTO: This Santa Claus-Mopolitan cocktail is the perfect holiday treat.Blue Ribbon Kitchen
This Santa Claus-Mopolitan cocktail is the perfect holiday treat.

Shake with ice, pour into rimmed glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries.

Chill well for at least 3 hours before guests arrive.

For more tips, visit the Blue Ribbon Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.

