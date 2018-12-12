This festive, Santa Claus-Mopolitan is the tall glass of holiday cheer that's sure to place you on the nice list.

The signature Christmas cocktail, created by Karri Perry of Blue Ribbon Kitchen, is filled with cranberry goodness and best of all, it totally looks like jolly old St. Nick's hat.

Here is the recipe, shared with "Good Morning America".

What you need

For a crowd, easily serves 16 guests:1- 64 ounce bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice1- 64 ounce bottle Ocean Spray white cranberry-peach juice16 ounces triple sec8 ounces vodka

Blue Ribbon Kitchen

For the rimmed glasses

A squeeze of lime juiceLight, clear corn syrup on the outside of the glass rimFlaked, sweetened coconut and white sanding sugar.

Rimming the glasses can be done ahead and according to Karri, are sturdier if made in advance. Coat, then sit the glass upright to dry.

Mixing your Santa Claus-Mopolitan

Take...1/2 cup cranberry juice1/2 cup white peach cranberry juice1 ounce triple sec1/2 ounce vodka

Blue Ribbon Kitchen

Shake with ice, pour into rimmed glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries.

Chill well for at least 3 hours before guests arrive.

For more tips, visit the Blue Ribbon Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.