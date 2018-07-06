What better way to beat the heat this summer than with some frozen wine slushies?

Take last year's generic frosé game to the next level with these fruity and boozy recipes that feature tropical flavors, fresh fruits and generous amounts of wine.

Maurizio Chiovaro, the general manager at the restaurant in New York City's Omni Berkshire Place hotel, breaks down for "Good Morning America" how you can make the ridiculously refreshing and colorful cocktails you may have swooned over on Instagram at home.

"All three of these are super easy to make," Chiovaro told "GMA." "You can find these ingredients all summer long in your local grocery store."

These adult slushies are the perfect summer drink, and sure to be a crowdpleaser at your next outdoor picnic or barbecue.

Tropical white wine slushy recipe

ABC News

This recipe makes eight cups of slushy. If you have any left over, you can store leftovers in the freezer and then just defrost for 15 minutes at room temperature when you want to have some more.

Ingredients:

- 3/4 of a bag of frozen peaches

- 3/4 of a bag of frozen pineapples

- 1 cup of ice

- Four cups of Sauvignon blanc

Instructions: In a blender combine the wine, peaches and pineapple. Puree until smooth. Add ice and pulse until you reach desired slush consistency.

Frozen berry Bellini recipe

ABC News

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

- Two to three oz. Chandon Brut sparkling wine

- One oz. simple syrup

- One oz. pineapple juice

- One cup of ice

- Berries (for garnish)

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a blender with the ice. Blend until smooth and pour into glass. Garnish and serve.

Mango frosé recipe

ABC News

Ingredients:

- 1.5 oz. Mango Real Infused syrup

- 4 oz. Chandon rose

- 3/4 cups of ice

Instructions: Combine all the ingredients in a blender cup with the ice, blend on high until smooth. Serve in a 12 oz. pool cup and garnish with chopped mango.