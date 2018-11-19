Amazon to start delivering fresh, full-sized Christmas trees

Starting today you can not only order all your holiday presents on Amazon, but also get a full-sized, fresh Christmas tree delivered to your doorstep as well.

The tech site CNET and "Good Morning America" got a first look at the process.

“Everything is easy to order on Amazon, so I think it makes a lot of sense for people who are already doing a lot of shopping on Amazon,” Sharon Profis, the executive editor at CNET, told "GMA."

At the CNET Smart Home in San Francisco, the tree from Amazon was delivered by a courier, and came in a box and wrapped in Twine.

Amazon said customers can order everything from a small, Charlie Brown-esque tree to one up 7 feet tall, and they will range in price from $20 to $110 depending on which type you choose.

The one delivered to the CNET office costs $110.

With free Prime shipping, consumers can expect to get their trees within 3 to 7 business days, based on their location. The tree delivery package will also include care instructions, tree preservative and a biodegradable bag for the tree after the holidays are over.

"It looks really good," Profis commented. "In fact, I thought it was fake at first because it came out so fresh."

The trees come from local growers in North Carolina and Michigan, according to Amazon.

Natalie Sare, the owner of Santa's Tree Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, however, is a proponent of supporting your local Christmas tree farms each season.

Sare sells all their trees for just $65, but adds that there is another element that Amazon just can't deliver: the experience and tradition of going to a farm and picking out your tree each year.

"Parents say these are the memories their kids are going to remember," Sare told "GMA." "Walking through the field, cutting down the tree together and putting it on the car."

Ultimately, the consumer's choice this holiday season may come down to the traditional joy of the experience, versus the one-click ease of home delivery.