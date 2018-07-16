Amazon's website crashes right as its Prime Day began

Jul 16, 2018, 10:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Packages move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, June 7, 2018.PlayBess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WATCH Amazon's website, mobile app crash during Prime Day

Amazon's own online shopping holiday -- Prime Day -- was off to a rocky start when some shoppers found problems using the website when the hyped-up sales were supposed to begin.

Interested in Amazon?

Add Amazon as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Amazon news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Amazon
Add Interest

PHOTO: Packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore on Aug. 3, 2017.Patrick Semansky/AP
Packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore on Aug. 3, 2017.

Often dubbed the "Black Friday" of Amazon, Prime Day, which kicked off Monday at 3 p.m. ET, is a 36-hour savings event offered by the online retailer for its Prime members.

This year, when shoppers visited Amazon's website, many were greeted with error messages saying "Sorry something went wrong on our end," and featured photographs of the "dogs of Amazon."

PHOTO: The Amazon website fails to load during Prime Day on Monday, July 16, 2018.ABC News
The Amazon website fails to load during "Prime Day" on Monday, July 16, 2018.

While the site seemed to be up and running again within an hour or so for most people, social media exploded with disappointment at opening Amazon's website and finding the dogs instead of deals.

Amazon eventually responded, saying in a statement posted on their official Twitter account that they are "working to resolve this issue quickly," while assuring customers Monday afternoon that there "are hundreds of thousands of deals to come and more than 34 hours to shop Prime Day."

Amazon added that in the first hour of Prime Day in the U.S., "customers have ordered more items compared to the first hour last year."

For those still looking to score some deals as Prime Day continues, "GMA" has a roundup of everything you need to know to score the biggest bargains.

PHOTO: Packages move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, June 7, 2018.Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Packages move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, June 7, 2018.

Comments