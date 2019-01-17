Cheerleading coaches go wild on sidelines as squad nails 1st-place performance

A pair of cheerleading coaches displayed next-level excitement as they hyped up their squad and each other during competition, and the video has gone viral.

Coaches Trey McGhee and Kym Browder of the All-Star Revolution gym in Texas, were captured on camera at the American Cheer Power cheerleading competition in Galveston, Texas, on Jan. 12 as they reacted to their team's first-place performance.

"We're keeping that energy for them to let them know, 'Hey, you got this!'" Browder, 31, told "Good Morning America." "Football is four hours and basketball is four hours. In cheer, you train all year for this and you only get two minutes and 33 seconds."

Browder has been coaching the junior level 4 team for two seasons. Her daughter Katlyn Hicks, 10, is a member of the team, which is made up of 28 girls and two boys, ages 5 to 14 years old.

Mom Brigitte Ramirez shared the video on Facebook, where it garnered more than 300,000 views.

Ramirez's daughter, Briana Silva, 9, performs with another All-Star Revolution team, but Ramirez said she couldn't help herself when recording the coaches' undeniable excitement.

"They get super excited," Ramirez told "GMA." As parents, we admire that because it shows that they love our babies."

Coach McGhee, 20, said he's happy the sport is gaining exposure through Ramirez's video.

"[The kids] put so much into their practices...they sacrifice time away from their families, schoolwork and to see the vision come to life, something came over me and I became a different person for two-and-a-half minutes [in the video]," McGhee told "GMA."

As for the team, they came in first place, making them level 4 grand champs, which includes winning a specialty award for choreography and a chance to cheer in a competition held this May in Disney World.

"The one thing we can control when we show up to a competition is our engergy level and our kids feed off them," Edgar Ruiz, owner of All-Star Revolution, said of his coaches. "We have a passionate style."

