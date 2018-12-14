A Texas family has taken the viral jingle "Baby Shark" and turned it into a holiday light extravaganza.

The Hinojosa family of Boerne, Texas, has arranged it so that the Christmas lights on their home blink in time to the catchy children's song, popularized by the group Pinkfong.

Homeowner Beto Hinojosa told "Good Morning America" that the display takes a few weeks to build with neighbors, family and friends lending a hand. Hinojosa crafts a lot of the display by hand.

For four seasons now, visitors could tune into a radio station and witness the lights twinkle to a different song. This year, Hinojosa chose "Baby Shark."

"Last minute we thought it would be funny to do baby shark," said Hinojosa, an elementary school principal. "We posted it and it went on fire. People were loving it and hating it."

He added, "I knew the kids would enjoy it and I knew the adults would get a big kick out of it."

Hinojosa said his 4-year-old son Liam is a fan of the song.

In another sequence, the lights also blink to songs from the Disney film, "Coco."

Last year, Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" was the family's tune of choice.

The Hinojosas set up an optional donation box outside their home to raise money on behalf of a neighbor's cause called Warrior Chef, which provides cooking know-how to warriors, veterans, and their immediate families at no cost. This Christmas, the Honojosas will also be donating to three families so that they have meals and gifts.

