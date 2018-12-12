Lunch at Lorelai’s 'house' this holiday season

Dec 12, 2018, 2:03 PM ET
PHOTO: From December 22nd to January 6th, guests can purchase lunch (holiday fare) after their Studio Tour and enjoy recreated scenes from "Gilmore Girls" with authentic props and costumes on display at the original Lorelai’s house.Warner Bros.
From December 22nd to January 6th, guests can purchase lunch (holiday fare) after their Studio Tour and enjoy recreated scenes from "Gilmore Girls" with authentic props and costumes on display at the original Lorelai’s house.

For a super-limited time this holiday season, “Gilmore Girls” fans will have the chance to dine at Lorelai’s "house."

It's a recreation of the famous fictional Stars Hollow, Connecticut, home, but the props, original costumes and the food are as real your obsession with the show.

(More: A Christmas-themed amusement park exists)

Guests who purchase tickets to the Warner Brothers Studio Tour can add on the holiday lunch from Dec. 22 - Jan. 6.

Oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, fries, home-style macaroni salad, garlic buttered corn, salads and more will be available for purchase.

(More: Amazing travel job: Key West hotel resident sand sculptor)

Also included -- as many photos you want at the famous Stars Hollow gazebo.

Comments