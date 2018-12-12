Lunch at Lorelai’s 'house' this holiday season

For a super-limited time this holiday season, “Gilmore Girls” fans will have the chance to dine at Lorelai’s "house."

It's a recreation of the famous fictional Stars Hollow, Connecticut, home, but the props, original costumes and the food are as real your obsession with the show.

Guests who purchase tickets to the Warner Brothers Studio Tour can add on the holiday lunch from Dec. 22 - Jan. 6.

Oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, fries, home-style macaroni salad, garlic buttered corn, salads and more will be available for purchase.

Also included -- as many photos you want at the famous Stars Hollow gazebo.