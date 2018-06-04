The house from 'The Holiday' could be yours

You can live out your best life in a dreamy California home made famous by none other than Kate Winslet.

The 10,000-square foot home that served as Winslet’s character’s home in the 2006 movie “The Holiday” is on the market.

Columbia Pictures

A cool $11.8 million will get you the seven bedrooms, six bathrooms home in San Marino that Winslet's character stayed in thanks to a home swap with Cameron Diaz’s character in the movie.

Don Lewis

The sellers were the homeowners when Winslet and “The Holiday” crew took over their home for six months, despite the house only showing up in about 20 minutes of the film.

The movie crew removed the fountain from the home’s front entryway changed the landscaping and front gates and then restored them to their previous condition after filming, according to the seller’s agent, Brent Chang.

Don Lewis

The homeowners had their own red carpet moment when they got to attend the movie’s premiere and see their home on the big screen, noted Chang, co-founder of the Chang Group.

The home is not only famous by Hollywood standards. It was also designed by noted architect Wallace Neff, who built the two-story home as his own residence in the 1920s.

Click HERE for more on the home and its history.

Don Lewis

Don Lewis

Don Lewis

Don Lewis