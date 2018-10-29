Make your Thanksgiving special with Cricut's DIY table setting craft

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and if you're the one tasked with hosting the dinner this year, why not get your table decorations out of the way early?

The Cricut crafting machine is a great tool to get the job done. Tory Johnson has a special DIY edition of "Deals and Steals" including an exclusive deal of 50 percent off the Cricut machine,, but the offer is valid today only while supplies last.

Cricut is a cutting machine that's beloved by crafters. It can cut an extensive range of materials, including paper stock, cardstock, felt, leather and chipboard. It also syncs with your phone or computer, where you can access pre-designed crafts or create your own.

Cricut crafter Lauren Duletzke showed "GMA" one of her favorite Thanksgiving crafts: DIY Thanksgiving table settings. The easy-to-make project adds a pop of color to your table and with personalized table settings, your guests will surely feel welcomed. They only take about 20 minutes to make and are easy as 1-2-3.

ABC News

1. What you’ll need:

- Autumn-colored cardstock

2. Follow Cricut’s directions

- Download the Cricut app, Design Space, on your tablet, laptop or mobile device.

- From there, you can design and customize your crafts.

- The step-by-step instructions will guide you through the project.



3. Set your table

Now that your table settings are cut and printed, it's time to fold them and add them to your Thanksgiving table.



You can create these DIY Thanksgiving table settings and similar crafts using the Cricut machine. Visit gmadeals.com for Tory Johnson's one-day-only deal to get 50 percent off your Cricut machine and find other DIY deals.