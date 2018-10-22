



This election season, "Good Morning America" asked Americans to share with us "Why It Matters." We want to know what issues are inspiring people to head to the polls and participate in our democracy this year. Actor and activist Alyssa Milano is one of many voices who told us "Why It Matters."

The issue: Education

Alyssa Milano, also a mother, became known this past year as one of the biggest movers and shakers of the #MeToo movement. When "GMA" asked her what is inspiring her to get out and vote this election, her answer was "everything."

"This election year pretty much everything matters to me," Milano said. "Donald Trump's name might not be on the ballot but here's what is: our constitution, our rights, our protections, our liberties. ... Even though his name is not on the ballot, I feel like every issue that we're facing right now as a nation [is] because of President Trump."

What's at stake

According to Milano: Everything.

"We are in a time where we are watching people's rights be rolled back systematically, and I think that that's a horrible thing to witness," she said.

"But also a horrible thing to not do anything about," she added. "We all have the power to vote and to change the direction of our country."

For those who are choosing not to vote, Milano said that what we're seeing right now happens when people don’t participate in democracy.

“ ” I don't believe that white privileged people should have access to a better education than lower income communities, or communities of color.

"Democracy does not work unless you are actively a part of it, because at the end of the day, democracy really is us," she added.

Why It Matters: Education

Milano said one of the issues she is most passionate about as a mother is "education."

"For our children of this country, we need to really figure out what our education system looks like," Milano said. "Right now it is such a mess."

"I don't believe that white privileged people should have access to a better education than lower income communities, or communities of color," she added. "So what we have to do is really look to even out that playing field and elect policy makers and legislators that are actually going to understand that and not be afraid to fight for it."

While education is a key factor in creating a brighter future, she added that we have to look at it holistically.

"Everything affects future generations: the environment, healthcare, being able to get a good job after college, not having crazy amounts of debt after college, all those things are super important, especially to young people," she said.

For Milano, those issues are why it matters to get out and vote.

"Voting is how we protect each other," she said. "Voting is how we protect our neighbors, our loved ones, our family members, our mothers, our fathers our cousins, voting is how we ensure that everyone is accepted and has opportunity."

"I just want the world to be a better place," she added.