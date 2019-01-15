You can barely tell there's a person behind these pop art looks.

Artist and Instagram influencer Annie Thomas turns herself into cartoon characters for a living.
She joined Instagram in April of 2017 and has since built up a following of more 115,000 followers, plus more than 6,000 subscribers to her YouTube page.
Thomas is completely self-taught and said that patience is the key when it comes to these intricate designs.
Her love for drawing cartoon characters started when she was a kid.
"It was my all-time biggest passion," Thomas told "Good Morning America."
Despite her love for cartoon characters, her Instagram page originally began mainly as a special effects makeup page.
"One day I just randomly decided to do Cynthia from the 'Rugrats' and it more than tripled my following at the time," Thomas said.
Since this massive uptick in followers, Thomas has been more focused on creating cartoon characters.
She posts photos and tutorials of her looks for her social media following.
Thomas said her favorite character changes all the time but right now it’s Mr. Krabs because, she said, she “really didn’t want to wash that one off.”
“”One day I just randomly decided to do Cynthia from the 'Rugrats' and it more than tripled my following at the time.
So what does Thomas do after she creates these looks?
She doesn't usually go outside, she said -- and seemingly for good reason.
One time she had to sign for a package while made up to look like Milhouse Van Houten from "The Simpsons."