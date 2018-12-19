We're still not over the crazy hair, nail and makeup trends of 2018

2018 was a busy year for beauty trends. It brought us crazy nail styles, glittery hair, over-the-top eyelashes and so much more. We loved some of the trends -- like chrome nails -- but think that some can be left in 2018 -- bye bye, garden eyebrows!

Check out these 16 trends from 2018.

Flower vase hair

Inspired by the theme in Beyoncé and Rihanna’s floral Vogue covers, YouTuber Taylor R came up with the idea of #FlowerVaseHair.

Negative-space nails

These color-popping designs revive simple, clear-polished manis. Best of all, they are super low-maintenance -- just think, fewer noticeable chips.

Drip dye hair

A colorist in Colorado invented new way to dye hair. It's called drip dying, and it's mesmerizing!

Chrome nails

The high-shine chrome nails glisten as you move them. This nail trend was super hot this summer and was hashtagged more than 850,000 times on Instagram alone.

Sushi nails

We love to eat sushi, but you can also wear it, too. Nail artists started painting the popular fish dish on their clients' nails.

Colored pencil nails

These blue, yellow, red and green nails are made with acrylic and feature an actual pencil tip. Russian nail salon Nail Sunny, which has gone viral before for other crazy nail styles, made this nail style trend just in time for back-to-school.

Jelly nails

These clear-style acrylic nails gained a lot of popularity after a post on Instagram from Kylie Jenner, creating a huge interest in the '90s inspired mani.

Crown eyeshadow

Crown eye shadow will make you feel like a princess. The makeup look was trending before the royal wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.

Peanut butter and jelly hair

The peanut butter and jelly hair trend is actually beautiful. The purple and brown ombre look was trending this fall with hairstylists on Instagram.

Bejeweled hair

Bejeweled hair is here to bring all your sparkly dreams to life. Festival season brought this trend to life this year and we are sure that we will see it again in 2019!

Twiggy lashes

Twiggy is still making an impression on the fashion industry with her iconic lashes. The stuck together, spider-like lashes were huge back in the 1960s, made famous by the British model.

Garden eyebrows

Garden eyebrows are just one of many eyebrow trends we saw in 2018. YouTuber Taylor R, who later in the year brought us the #FlowerVaseHair trend, was the inspiration behind this short-lived spring eyebrow trend.

Pixelated hair

Pixelated hair is mesmerizing. When the hair is brushed a certain way, it looks similar to pixels on a computer. This hairstyle was invented by a research company, but the look had people posting about it on Instagram all year.

Geode hair

This hair look is inspired by amethyst geodes! A hairstylist in Missouri created this glittery hairstyle that we still think is perfect for a holiday party.

Succulent hair

Succulent hair lets us wear our favorite plants on our head.

Skin jewelry

The flesh-like necklaces are actually part of an interactive exhibit. The collection is not like any fashion line we have seen before. The items look like they blend into the skin, creating an effect eerily similar to plastic surgery. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Queer Eye's Tan France participated in the trend.

