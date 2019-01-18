Buzzzz...There is a new collaboration with the spirit of one of Disney's most celebrated animated films, "Toy Story," written all over it and it's good. Like, really good.

Innisfree, a Korean beauty line, has joined forces with Disney this month to release a limited-edition beauty collection with Toy Story illustrations of iconic characters such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear on the packaging.

Playing off Woody and Buzz Lightyear's friendship, the brand described the partnership in a press release as a "way of showing its appreciation and desire to stay #BeautyFriendsForever with its fans!"

Innisfree

The full line includes mineral setting powder, lip balms, hand and body care, and there are also two tin sets that have everything from moisturizing green-tea infused creams to nourishing clay masks that clear out your pores.

With the June 2019 release of "Toy Story 4" in the works, this nostalgic launch feels right on time -- especially for "Toy Story" fanatics who have now grown up to now love all things K-beauty.

Prices range from $5 - $25 and can be found on innisfree.com.

