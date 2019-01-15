10YearChallenge: 2019's first big meme is surfacing some amazing style throwbacks

While many of us are familiar with classic Instagram hashtags such as #ThrowbackThursday and #FlashbackFriday, 2019's first big meme challenge #10yearchallenge is officially taking over and it's opening up a whole new can of unforgettable style moments that are forcing us all to stop, stare and enjoy.

Over the past few days, everyone from Tyra Banks to Janet Jackson has joined in on the fun of sharing side-by-side photos of themselves from 10 years ago and now. On Monday, Banks showed off her version of the challenge on Instagram, with the caption, "Me at 18years old on a Paris runway AND me...today."

The #10YearChallenge, also known as the #HowHardDidAgingHitYouChallenge, has spread like wildfire with everyone from A-list celebrities to everyday Instagrammers partaking. It has left us with an endless amount of amazingly stylish moments to reminisce over.

Keep scrolling to see some really cool standouts.

Reese Witherspoon

Felicia Walker

Janet Jackson

Aimee Song

LeAnn Rimes

Jessica Biel

June Ambrose

Ellen DeGeneres

Gabrielle Union