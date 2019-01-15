10YearChallenge: 2019's first big meme is surfacing some amazing style throwbacks

While many of us are familiar with classic Instagram hashtags such as #ThrowbackThursday and #FlashbackFriday, 2019's first big meme challenge #10yearchallenge is officially taking over and it's opening up a whole new can of unforgettable style moments that are forcing us all to stop, stare and enjoy.
Over the past few days, everyone from Tyra Banks to Janet Jackson has joined in on the fun of sharing side-by-side photos of themselves from 10 years ago and now. On Monday, Banks showed off her version of the challenge on Instagram, with the caption, "Me at 18years old on a Paris runway AND me...today."
The #10YearChallenge, also known as the #HowHardDidAgingHitYouChallenge, has spread like wildfire with everyone from A-list celebrities to everyday Instagrammers partaking. It has left us with an endless amount of amazingly stylish moments to reminisce over.
Keep scrolling to see some really cool standouts.
Reese Witherspoon
Felicia Walker
View this post on Instagram
??#10yearchallenge ????don’t ????want ????this ????smoke ???? #howharddidaginghityouchallenge ? Not very hard???????And I’m blessed for all 43 years. I’ll be 44 next week ....my #ObamaYear is loading and I could not be happier ??[PS: pic from the left is from my very first fashion week evahhhh???? at the @arisefashionweek show. I think I met @lolaogunnaike backstage for the first time, right, lady??? @maccosmetics did my makeup and that brow highlight was ON ON] [PPS: my knees do actually feel all 43 years so there’s that?????????...if you know of a good yoga or barre opportunity for me, please drop it in the comments because young face old body????]
Janet Jackson
Aimee Song
View this post on Instagram
2009 vs now. I was in school full time while working part time at two different retail stores (#DSW & #ardenb RIP) + working as an intern for the San Francisco Design Center. All the items you see in my 2009 photos are all thrifted except for the bags and my first designer shoe purchase (2nd photo) which was a pair of @chloe heels that I bought with my employee discount at #DSW. I might’ve lost the hair length and the overstacked bohemian jewelry, and my then boyfriend but I couldn’t be happier and grateful to be where I’m at now! #10yearchallenge #2009vs2019
LeAnn Rimes
View this post on Instagram
I caved... 2009 vs 2019 So crazy to dig into pics from 10 years ago. I LovE aging! Wisdom comes with a wrinkle or two... and I’ll take it! The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself. I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between. I look forward to creating more smile lines ?? #howharddidaginghituchallenge #agingchallenge #agechallenge #2009vs2019 #2009 #2019 #moresmilesin2019
Jessica Biel
June Ambrose
Ellen DeGeneres
Gabrielle Union