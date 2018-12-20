Sunglasses weren't the only accessory shrinking in 2018. Micro and mini purses were also making their mark on the runway in all their itty bitty glory. But are they functional?

Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West were spotted this spring with small bags of their own. And while some are larger than others, some brands are creating styles so small we wonder what celebs are actually packing in there.

"Good Morning America" decided to try MZ Wallace's Micro Metro Tote, which is a just over 6 inches in length, width and height -- a size that we felt was realistic for us to adjust to, considering our everyday bags were bigger.

The candy-colored bag was so chic, we were determined to make it work.

Two of our producers first got acquainted with the bag on camera to see what would fit.

The ladies found the micro purse forced them to scale down big time. If you’re like us, we carry everything in our bags -- and we mean everything.

One of our work totes alone currently holds at least 2 pounds of belongings (we weighed it for the sole purpose of this article). What's inside you ask? Two pairs of sunglasses, an umbrella, loads of makeup products and dry shampoo ... it's safe to say we had to toss more than we could take.

The 5-day takeaway

Ditching a Mary Poppins satchel wasn't easy at first. Nor was the actual nightmare of not being able to comfortably tote every cosmetic item we own.

But one of us carried the micro instead of our regular bag and quite honestly, it sparked a realization that minimalism can be liberating. It felt much lighter both physically and mentally.

What fit inside

In the end, here's what fit without the bag being over-stuffed (the interior pockets were great for organizing too).

Slim sunglasses case

Cellphone

Lip gloss

Lip balm

Powder compact

Debit card and license

Cash

Car keys

Hand sanitizer

Hand cream

Gum

Headphones

What the BFFs had to say

The micro purse received a flood of compliments especially with its cranberry lacquer color. Because of its petite size, it was fun going bold on the shade.

Of course we got the occasional comment, "I'd never be able to fit anything in there."

But not having to rummage around for a cellphone, among other things, was more freeing than you could ever imagine.

The Micro Metro Tote is priced at $125 on MZWallace.com.