Wildfang, a clothing brand based in Portland, Oregon, has created a fashion line for charity in response to the jacket Melania Trump wore while en route to visit migrant children in Texas Thursday.

The first lady's sartorial choice -- a green jacket from Zara with the words "I really don't care, do u?" emblazoned on the back -- raised eyebrows though her spokeswoman insisted there was "no hidden message" behind the article of clothing.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Within hours of the photos going viral, the Wildfang team decided to work around the clock to create a small line of clothing, with each piece reading: "I really care, don't you?"

Because the brand makes most of their own products, and the entire 15-person team is dedicated to the mission of supporting women and underrepresented communities, the decision to turn around the clothing as soon as possible was an automatic one.

"Today is going to be bigger than Black Friday for us," CEO Emma McIlroy told "Good Morning America." "it's so exciting to watch the public respond in that way and for us to have the privilege to give people a way to make an impact."

The line consists of a a jacket, a bomber and a T-shirt ranging in price from $40 to $98, and all proceeds benefit RAICES Texas, an organization that provides legal services to immigrants in the border state. McIlroy said that the items have sold out at least twice (most have been restocked) and to keep up with the demand, they also plan to launch a $60 hoodie on Friday afternoon. So far Wildfang has raised more than $50,000 -- half of the team's overall $100,000 goal.

"We stand proudly with immigrants and support their rights and RAICES does amazing things for these families," McIlroy has said. "We hope to see kids reunited with their parents. That is the goal here. We want to spread awareness, we want people to take action we want you to give all your money to RAICES. They do amazing work!"

WILDFANG

WILDFANG

WILDFANG

Though the line is currently seen as a limited run, McIlroy isn't ruling out the possibility that Wildfang could add the "I really care, don't you?" pieces to their collection.

"Our brand entirely build for the consumer. Whatever she tells us she wants, she'll get it," McIlroy said. "When an issue impacts our consumer, we stop trying to sell her jeans and start trying to make her life better."