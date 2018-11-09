Converse just released a weatherproof version of one of its most famous styles.

The new "MC18 High Top" is the American brand’s cold-weather version of its classic Chuck Taylor shoe.

Made with a durable water repellent coating, GORE-TEX® lining and a rugged outsole, the sneakers will likely hold up in less than ideal weather conditions. The inspiration for the shoe stems from the “a rubber military boot developed in the 1950s and once produced by Converse,” according to Nike.

The white and black high top silhouettes feature text instructions like “FOLD GUSSET THIS SIDE ONLY.”

The new Mountain Club collection also contains weatherproof versions of the brand’s One Star and Fastbreak styles in black, white and cream.

The low and high top styles in the collection range in price from $120 to $150.