MaxMara reportedly bringing back Nancy Pelosi's viral fire-colored coat

After Nancy Pelosi walked out of the White House in a fire-red, high-collared coat earlier this week after a contentious meeting with President Trump, her sartorial statement went so viral that the coat's designer, MaxMara, is reportedly planning to bring back the design in 2019.

The House minority leader, and likely future speaker of the House, made headlines when her meeting with Trump erupted into political fireworks around the topic of border wall funding.

Andrew Harnik/AP

After the meeting, Pelosi buttoned up in her bright-hued MaxMara jacket, popped on some sunglasses walked out of the White House to face the press alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Photos of her fashion-forward exit quickly went viral across social media, with the coat taking center stage and hundreds coveting over the bright-colored, classic statement piece.

Exiting the White House, @NancyPelosi is wearing her Orange You Sorry You Started This Fight Coat. pic.twitter.com/QjUfLvdTJZ — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) December 11, 2018

On a brighter note, Pelosi's coat is very nice. — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) December 11, 2018

A parody account, in the voice of the coat itself, was started on Twitter.

We certainly had an eventful day, Nancy & I. — I Am Nancy Pelosi's Coat (@AmCoat) December 12, 2018

Andrew Harnik/AP

The coat's designer was eventually identified by eagle-eyed fashionistas online as the MaxMara, and the fashion label put out a statement on Facebook Thursday saying they are "honored" that Pelosi wore their coat "to her recent historic meeting at the White House."

"This boule shaped, funnel collar coat represents lasting values and projects both personal strength and glamour," the Italian fashion house added.

Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, tweeted that her mother originally bought the coat for President Barack Obama's second inauguration. Many on Twitter eventually pointed out that she wore to that event as well.

This makes me smile: I remember shopping with Nancy Pelosi aka Mom for this coat at Christmastime 2012 for President Obama’s second inaugural. (The reports say it’s red but expect a dark orange.) https://t.co/fOKhArf2bL — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 13, 2018

She was quite possibly throwing some shade too since she wore the same coat to Obama's inauguration ceremony in Jan 2013. Someone thought it looked it might be made by Gerard Durel. #TeamPelosi #NancysCoat #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/WS15gmeYnM — Lana Slavitt (@somuchweirdness) December 12, 2018

MaxMara did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, but Glamour reported Wednesday that MaxMara will be bringing the coat, originally from their 2013 collection, back to stores in 2019.

ATTN PELOSI COAT STANS: @maxmara, maker of the coat, will re-release it in all its RED-SAUCE splendor in 2019. We rise. The GLAMIS COAT RISES. pic.twitter.com/XMrfTz7w9K — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) December 12, 2018