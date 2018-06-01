Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 65th anniversary of her coronation: Look back at her royally good style

Jun 1, 2018, 4:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II smiles after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.PlayAlastair Grant - WPA Pool via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II stood out at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a lime-green floral dress with royal purple flowers, a lime-green overcoat and an oversized green and purple hat.

She also entered St. George's Chapel on May 19 with her signature purse, white gloves and block heel pumps.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at the royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Toby Melville/Rex via Shutterstock
You have to admit the 92-year-old monarch is a royal style icon.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II smiles after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.Alastair Grant - WPA Pool via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's role as a fashion icon and her groundbreaking effect on the industry was acknowledged when she made her first ever appearance at London Fashion Week and sat front row next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour

"Your Majesty, it is a true honor to have you here and to have your support for British fashion," Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said at designer Richard Quinn’s Feb. 20 runway show. "Throughout your reign you have embraced fashion, using its power of diplomacy to communicate understanding between cultures and nations."

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Anna Wintour, views British designer Richard Quinns runway show during her visit to London Fashion Weeks BFC Show Space in central London, Feb. 20, 2018.Yui Mok/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Anna Wintour, views British designer Richard Quinn's runway show during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, Feb. 20, 2018.

Queen Elizabeth has been paving her own fashion way for six decades as Queen of England.

The nation's longest-serving monarch will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation on June 2.

Take a look back at some of Queen Elizabeth's classic looks throughout her reign.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II wears a white lace dress to a garden party in Sydney, February 1954.Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II wears a white lace dress to a garden party in Sydney, February 1954.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Government House, Melbourne, during her tour of Australia, March 1954.Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Government House, Melbourne, during her tour of Australia, March 1954.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II holds a tray of local crafts that she was given during her state visit to Mexico in 1975. Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II holds a tray of local crafts that she was given during her state visit to Mexico in 1975.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II inspects the royal bodyguard, made up of Yeomen of the Guard in London, 1980.Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II inspects the royal bodyguard, made up of Yeomen of the Guard in London, 1980.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham, 1970.Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham, 1970.

PHOTO:Queen Elizabeth II with a Jersey cow she was presented with at the Country Show at Le Petit Catelet, Saint John, Jersey, June 27, 1978. Press Association via AP
PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II relaxes at Sandringham, Norfolk, England with her corgis in this undated file photo. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II relaxes at Sandringham, Norfolk, England with her corgis in this undated file photo.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth and Gerald FordUniversal History Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Gerald Ford

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II smiles at Prince Harry as she inspects soldiers at their passing-out Sovereigns Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy, April 12, 2006, in Surrey, England.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II smiles at Prince Harry as she inspects soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy, April 12, 2006, in Surrey, England.

PHOTO: Girls curtsy as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave the Easter Day service at St Georges Chapel, April 16, 2017, in Windsor, England.Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Girls curtsy as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel, April 16, 2017, in Windsor, England.

PHOTO: Pope Benedict XVI, accompanied by Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaves the Palace of Holyrood House at the start of his 4 day visit to Britain, Sept. 16, 2010, in Edinburgh, Scotland.Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Pope Benedict XVI, accompanied by Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaves the Palace of Holyrood House at the start of his 4 day visit to Britain, Sept. 16, 2010, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England, April 21, 2017.Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England, April 21, 2017.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II leaves the church of St. Mary in Flitcham near the Sandringham Estate on Jan. 15, 2012, near Kings Lynn in Norfolk, England.Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II leaves the church of St. Mary in Flitcham near the Sandringham Estate on Jan. 15, 2012, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, England.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth II walks through a field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London, Oct. 16, 2014.Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks through a field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London, Oct. 16, 2014.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth II smiles as a robot waves to the her during a reception at the Technische Universitaet (Technical University) in Berlin, on June 24, 2015.Michael Sohn/AP Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as a robot waves to the her during a reception at the 'Technische Universitaet' (Technical University) in Berlin, on June 24, 2015.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II is seated at her desk in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace with one of her official red boxes in this photo released Sept. 8, 2015.Mary McCartney/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II is seated at her desk in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace with one of her official red boxes in this photo released Sept. 8, 2015.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit, which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London, Dec. 18, 2012.Alastair Grant/Pool/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit, which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London, Dec. 18, 2012.

PHOTO: Members of Britains Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, June 17, 2017.Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Members of Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, June 17, 2017.

