Queen Elizabeth II stood out at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a lime-green floral dress with royal purple flowers, a lime-green overcoat and an oversized green and purple hat.

She also entered St. George's Chapel on May 19 with her signature purse, white gloves and block heel pumps.

Toby Melville/Rex via Shutterstock

You have to admit the 92-year-old monarch is a royal style icon.

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's role as a fashion icon and her groundbreaking effect on the industry was acknowledged when she made her first ever appearance at London Fashion Week and sat front row next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour

"Your Majesty, it is a true honor to have you here and to have your support for British fashion," Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said at designer Richard Quinn’s Feb. 20 runway show. "Throughout your reign you have embraced fashion, using its power of diplomacy to communicate understanding between cultures and nations."

Yui Mok/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has been paving her own fashion way for six decades as Queen of England.

The nation's longest-serving monarch will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation on June 2.

Take a look back at some of Queen Elizabeth's classic looks throughout her reign.

