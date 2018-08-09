Stella McCartney says being a 'women's woman' helped her as Meghan Markle's evening wedding gown designer

Aug 9, 2018, 2:07 PM ET
PHOTO: The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.PlaySteve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, has described herself (and Prince Harry) as a feminist and she picked two women to design her wedding gowns.

One of the two designers, Stella McCartney, said she believes being a woman helped her land the dream job.

“I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress — plenty of people can do that,” Stella McCartney told Elle UK in a new interview. “She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful.”

PHOTO: The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

McCartney, a British designer, designed the silk crepe, floor-length gown that Meghan, 37, wore to her evening wedding reception with Prince Harry on May 19.

“‘I have had moments in my career where I’ve caught up with Gwyneth [Paltrow] or Madonna and was like, “Can I dress you for that?” But this time around, they were drawn to me,” McCartney told the magazine. “[Meghan] approached me and we worked on other things. She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and I still am.”

McCartney also designed the stunning yellow dress that Amal Clooney wore to the royal wedding and the blush dress with lace accents that Oprah Winfrey wore to the high-profile event.

PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey arrives at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

“Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah,” McCartney told Elle. “I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop.”

PHOTO: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

She added, “And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women’s woman played a part. They are all women’s women. It’s a big deal.”

McCartney, who is known for environmental activism, keeps remnants of the three women’s dresses in places of honor in her new London store.

PHOTO: Stella McCartney attends the opening night of Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios, June 4, 2018, in London.John Phillips/Getty Images
Stella McCartney attends the opening night of 'Killer Joe' at Trafalgar Studios, June 4, 2018, in London.

She included 46 dresses inspired by the bespoke evening gown she designed for Duchess Meghan in her recent “Made With Love” capsule collection. The dresses, available by appointment only, sell for $5,200 each.

Meghan's other wedding dress that she wore to the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel was designed by Clare Waight Keller, who made history as the first female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

