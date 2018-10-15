'Style is independent of size': How to rock the hottest fall fashion looks

Style gurus from the fashion site Dia & Co shared some of their top picks for stylish fall looks for curvier women.

While the fashion industry has often developed a reputation for being very exclusive towards ultra-thin models, good style "is independent of size," Rosaiz Jimenez, the fashion and photo director at Dia & Co., a subscription styling service that caters towards curvier women, told "Good Morning America."

Jimenez said she wants women of all shapes to know that whatever fashion trends they are coveting on the runway or in magazines, "There is a way to incorporate it in a way that's very accessible."

"She doesn’t have to just settle for whatever fits, she can finds something that fits, and make her feel good," Jimenez said.

Jimenez also shared some tips for shopping online. Whatever size you are looking for, she recommends ignoring the number size labeled on your clothes and just know your own measurements really well.

"Every brand has a different way that they grade their sizes," she said. "So don't get hung up on the number on the tag ... look at the size chart."

"The number on the tag is often misleading and there really isn't one number size that all designers use," she said. "Don't get hung up on the number and look at the measurements."

How to rock some of the hottest fall trends on any body type

Here, the styling team from Dia & Co shared three big trends for fall, and how you can work them at home. You can get access to personal styling from Dia & Co here.

1. Animal print

Courtesy Dia and Co

"Animal print is really making a comeback," Jimenez told "GMA," adding that animal-printed everything was "all over the runway" and a huge trend they have been seeing for fall.

They paired the leopard-printed pants with simple accessories including a casual black sweater, black flats and a black bag to keep it casual and tone down the statement pants.

2. Leather

Courtesy Dia and Co

"Leather is another big thing for fall," Jimenez said, but added that a great way to approach it is to tone it down and make it less edgy and "much softer" by finding one with the style or cut of a blazer.

A good leather jacket is "super versatile," Jimenez added. "You can wear it at night, you can wear it on the weekend, and still polished."

3. Cape

Courtesy Dia and Co

Finally, the last trend for fall that Jimenez pointed out was a cape-like coat.

This one is in a very classic plaid print, which is also on-trend for fall.

"We paired it with distressed jeans and a black booty with a little bit of sparkle to it," she said, adding: "Boots of all kinds -- tall boots, short boots, boots are going to be kind of the quintessential shoe for the season."