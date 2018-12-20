10 Caribbean hotels under $100 per night

As winter quickly approaches, we're setting our sights on a warm Caribbean getaway. And while we're all for indulging in luxury vacations, we also love scoring budget-friendly stays that don't compromise on comfort and convenience. If you're looking for an inexpensive hotel that still offers cozy rooms and easy access to the beach, you're in luck. We found the best Caribbean hotels for under $100/night, after plugging in weekend dates for both February and July 2019. Check them out below.

1. Chalet Tropical Village, Dominican Republic

The mid-range Chalet Tropical Village has a sleepy, tropical setting that's a 10-minute walk from a gorgeous beach. The property houses a handful of wooden villas perched on grassy slopes with hammocks scattered all about. The owner's touch reaches every corner, not just in the quirky eco-lodge design of the five villas -- each of which has its own kitchen -- but also in helping guests choose their activities. A free breakfast with local ingredients and free Wi-Fi are nice perks, but other features are limited. The hotel is rustic and ecological -- there’s no plastic anywhere in sight, few TVs, and air-conditioning is only available in one villa.

2. Apartment Espoir, St. Lucia

Apartment Espoir is a budget inn that's essentially a simple apartment complex with 11 minimal studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, each with its own private balcony and full kitchen. A small pool, laundry room, and barbecue grill are the only real amenities available, but no other property on St. Lucia even comes close to matching these low rates. And guests can walk about five minutes to get to larger nearby resorts, like Windjammer Landing, to take advantage of the facilities there. For self-sufficient, undemanding travelers with tight purse strings, nothing compares.

3. Hotel Villa Las Palmas al Mar, Dominican Republic

Hotel Villa Las Palmas al Mar has a low-key charm in the eco-friendly town of Las Terrenas, just across the beach from Playa Punta Popy. It's a small property, with a tiny pool and only 12 simple and spacious villas. Villas are carefully furnished and bright, with cozy couches, modern amenities, and thoughtful extras like large outdoor decks and personal grills. With a beach across the street and good restaurants within walking distance, the place is a steal for big groups or families on a budget. A free, tasty buffet breakfast with hot and cold options also adds value.

4. Solar Villa, Aruba

Solar Villa is a budget-friendly hotel that's a short drive from downtown Oranjestad. The hotel's seven guest rooms are quaint and colorful, and some feature kitchens, sofa beds, and separate living areas. A courtyard with a small rectangular pool, lounge chairs, and hammocks provides lounge space, but there's no restaurant here. The dining and entertainment of downtown Oranjestad is a 20-minute walk away, and the beaches are even farther, making this hotel best for guests with their own transport or those who don't mind relying on the bus to get around.

5. Tropix Hotel, Dominican Republic

Opened in 1980, Tropix Hotel was one of Sosua's first resorts. Not much has changed since then, including the decor and much of the staff. This budget hotel is a peaceful, family-friendly alternative to many of the sex tourism-driven properties downtown. The 10 guest rooms are tropically inspired, but also seriously dated, with cheap, uncomfortable furniture, and air-conditioners that hardly work, yet it receives rave reviews from past guests. The unplugged nature of the property also means there are no TVs or phones but there is free Wi-Fi. Guests will also find a small pool, a communal kitchen and an a la carte breakfast for a fee. Plus, the property is a short walk from the beach and a grocery store.

6. Casa 1932, Cuba

Offering a great Havana location, Casa 1932 is a beautifully restored guesthouse unfolding like a treasure trove of Art Deco, Art Nouveau and antique details all curated by Luis, the larger-than-life owner and host. Its three rooms, each with private bathrooms, are immaculately presented, curated with Old World flair. All have air-conditioning and soaps, and two of them offer mini-fridges, TVs, safes, hairdryers and tea-making facilities. Guests rave about the spectacular breakfast (for a fee), the exquisite decor, the warm host and the location in a calm, non-touristy residential pocket that's still within walking distance of museums, nightlife and the Malecon.

7. Casa Sanchez Boutique Hotel, Dominican Republic

With equal doses of colonial charm, history, and contemporary touches, Casa Sanchez Boutique Hotel is a lovely boutique property that shines for its low rates that include free breakfast and Wi-Fi. The 10 rooms vary widely in size, and all include modern amenities like free Wi-Fi, mini-fridges and flat-screen TVs. Spacious, apartment-style suites upgrade to kitchenettes and optional private balconies. A lap pool and rooftop sundeck with a hot tub and reading lounge offer far more social space than most boutique downtown properties. Aside from limited parking and occasional noise from the surrounding neighborhood, guests will find little to complain about.

8. Mustique Suites Curacao

On an island full of expensive hotels and resorts, Mustique Suites stands out as a solid budget option. Located in Willemstad's UNESCO-listed Otrobanda neighborhood, it's close to the city's pastel-painted downtown as well as restaurants, bars and casinos. Originally built as a private residence in 1935 on the sometimes busy Roodeweg Street, Mustique is an eight-room guesthouse that's a good base for those who don't need many frills. Rooms are simply furnished and include just a bit of seating, tiny flat-screen TVs, air-conditioning and en-suite bathrooms. All but two rooms have full kitchens and there's a shared kitchen available for all.

9. Travellers Beach Resort, Jamaica

Family-owned since it was built in 1993, Travellers Beach Resort is a centrally located property on Negril's Seven Mile Beach, a short walk from restaurants, bars and shops. An affordable mid-range option for groups, families and couples, the resort features a big outdoor pool with a swim-up bar, a casual beachside restaurant and a number of activities. Rooms are simple and clean with some modern touches (some rooms feel dated but the hotel is in the process of renovating many of its older units). Personal, warm service from hands-on owners is often noted by satisfied guests.

10. Villa Baya Aparta-Hotel, Dominican Republic

The down-to-earth Villa Baya Aparta-Hotel in Bayahibe is a fine choice for those looking for a humble, independent getaway near famous dive sites. It's a simple place, with 17 homey apartments and rooms, many of which include minimally appointed kitchens, flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi and air-conditioning. Free coffee and fruits are provided in the morning, and an outdoor palapa sitting area is a pleasant daytime spot. The hotel is right in town and there are several shops, restaurants and dive outfitters all around. The local beach requires a 10-minute drive.