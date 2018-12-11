Taste your way around Disney's Animal Kingdom this month

One of the hardest parts of a trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom Park is choosing which delectable delights to sample.

This month Disney is making it a little easier to taste as much as possible with a limited-time tasting sampler! With this new offering, you can taste your way around Disney’s Animal Kingdom and enjoy preferred seating for the second showing of the breathtaking Rivers of Light nighttime show.

Guests who purchase the $30 tasting sampler will receive a pre-loaded $35 digital gift card. This gift card will contain a bar code that can be added to your digital wallet and scanned at over 40 outdoor carts and kiosks throughout the park.

If there were ever a time to taste your way around DAK, this is it: there's several new, limited-time menu items available between Dec. 22 and Jan 2. only. Don't miss the shrimp curry and chicken curry bowls at Kusafiri Bakery; House-smoked pastrami sliders at Smiling Crocodile; Buffalo chicken chips at Trilo-Bites; pulled pork or shrimp mac and cheese plates at Eight Spoon Cafe; and Korean fiery beef sliders and tuna bao at Caravan Road.

