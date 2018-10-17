Candy corn milkshake and 6 other treats at Disney we've totally fallen for

Oct 17, 2018, 4:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Candy Corn Milkshake at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies at Magic Kingdom ParkPlayDisney
WATCH We've totally fallen for these fall Disney treats

We're falling all over ourselves to get to Walt Disney World and sample these new autumn treats!

"Good Morning America" has been covering all the delicious delights that have debuted at Disney in recent months. But it seems like every day there's a brand-new addition to the ever-expanding offerings. Here are a few of the latest -- including a Candy Corn Milkshake!

PHOTO: Candy Corn Milkshake at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies at Magic Kingdom ParkDisney
Candy Corn Milkshake at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies at Magic Kingdom Park

In addition to the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party treats we've detailed, there's one more -- the aforementioned Candy Corn Milkshake. Yes, candy corn can be a divisive topic, but this looks amazing. Available daily at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, it's made with candy corn ice cream and topped with cotton candy and the cutest Mickey-shaped marshmallow.

PHOTO: Candy Corn Cupcake at Disneys BoardWalk Bakery at Disneys BoardWalkDisney
Candy Corn Cupcake at Disney's BoardWalk Bakery at Disney's BoardWalk

Outside of Magic Kingdom, there's the Candy Corn Cupcake at Disney’s BoardWalk -- BoardWalk Bakery, a vanilla cupcake with orange marshmallow filling, whipped cream frosting, chocolate Mickey ears, and orange crispy pearls. It's available until Oct. 31.

PHOTO: Going Batty Cupcake at Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness LodgeDisney
Going Batty Cupcake at Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Walt Disney World is basically famous for its cupcakes at this point, and it's no wonder. We told you about the very limited edition Minnie's Not-So-Scary Berry Cupcake, but the new Going Batty cupcake is scary cute! It's available at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge -- Roaring Fork. It's a chocolate cupcake topped with buttercream icing, ganache icing, and a sugar cookie bat. The Going Batty cupcake is only available Oct. 30-31.

PHOTO: Pumpkin Whoopie Pie at Disneys Yacht & Beach Club Resorts Disney
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

The Pumpkin Whoopie Pie looks poised for both our stomachs and Instagram. It's a pumpkin cake with brown butter cream cheese filling and available Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts -- The Market at Ale & Compass, Beach Club Marketplace from Oct. 20 – Dec. 1.

PHOTO: Black Forest Mummy Cake at Disneys Port Orleans ResortDisney
Black Forest Mummy Cake at Disney's Port Orleans Resort

The Black Forest Mummy Cake is as adorable as it is likely delicious. It's available through Nov. 1 and is a chocolate cupcake with cherry filling and topped with vanilla buttercream.

PHOTO: Jack Skellington Pinata at The Ganachery at Disney SpringsDisney
Jack Skellington Pinata at The Ganachery at Disney Springs

It will be hard to resist breaking into the Jack Skellington Piñata (available through Oct. 31 at The Ganachery). It's a white chocolate sphere filled with house-made marshmallows and crispy pearls and decorated with chocolate pieces.

PHOTO: Specialty Apples, Cake Pops and Halloween treats at Candy Shops at Walt Disney World ResortDisney
Specialty Apples, Cake Pops and Halloween treats at Candy Shops at Walt Disney World Resort

Finally, fall is synonymous with candy. These little delights are available at various candy locations across Walt Disney World Resort -- so be on the lookout!

Comments