Candy corn milkshake and 6 other treats at Disney we've totally fallen for

We're falling all over ourselves to get to Walt Disney World and sample these new autumn treats!

"Good Morning America" has been covering all the delicious delights that have debuted at Disney in recent months. But it seems like every day there's a brand-new addition to the ever-expanding offerings. Here are a few of the latest -- including a Candy Corn Milkshake!

In addition to the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party treats we've detailed, there's one more -- the aforementioned Candy Corn Milkshake. Yes, candy corn can be a divisive topic, but this looks amazing. Available daily at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, it's made with candy corn ice cream and topped with cotton candy and the cutest Mickey-shaped marshmallow.

Outside of Magic Kingdom, there's the Candy Corn Cupcake at Disney’s BoardWalk -- BoardWalk Bakery, a vanilla cupcake with orange marshmallow filling, whipped cream frosting, chocolate Mickey ears, and orange crispy pearls. It's available until Oct. 31.

Walt Disney World is basically famous for its cupcakes at this point, and it's no wonder. We told you about the very limited edition Minnie's Not-So-Scary Berry Cupcake, but the new Going Batty cupcake is scary cute! It's available at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge -- Roaring Fork. It's a chocolate cupcake topped with buttercream icing, ganache icing, and a sugar cookie bat. The Going Batty cupcake is only available Oct. 30-31.

The Pumpkin Whoopie Pie looks poised for both our stomachs and Instagram. It's a pumpkin cake with brown butter cream cheese filling and available Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts -- The Market at Ale & Compass, Beach Club Marketplace from Oct. 20 – Dec. 1.

The Black Forest Mummy Cake is as adorable as it is likely delicious. It's available through Nov. 1 and is a chocolate cupcake with cherry filling and topped with vanilla buttercream.

It will be hard to resist breaking into the Jack Skellington Piñata (available through Oct. 31 at The Ganachery). It's a white chocolate sphere filled with house-made marshmallows and crispy pearls and decorated with chocolate pieces.

Finally, fall is synonymous with candy. These little delights are available at various candy locations across Walt Disney World Resort -- so be on the lookout!